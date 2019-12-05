Non-functioning Port Mourant Secondary School washrooms irk parents

Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
– Urgent intervention being sought
A washroom debacle currently exists at the Port Mourant Secondary School and the parents of the students attending the institution are not taking it lightly. In fact, some have sought to bring their concerns to this publication in hopes that the relevant authorities would intervene.This is despite the fact that the issue was reportedly brought to the attention of several key officials in Berbice, including the regional authorities, on several occasions, this publication was told.
Dec 05, 2019The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) still in its 50th Anniversary year is continuing its rich tradition of investing and empowering Guyana’s sportsmen and women. In the latest...
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
I quote from a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News written by Mrs. Zorina Gafoor about a concert that is about to descend... more
Kaieteur News has provided enough facts and comparative data for the government to revisit its recent procurement of drones.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]