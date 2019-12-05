Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Non-functioning Port Mourant Secondary School washrooms irk parents

Dec 05, 2019 News 0

– Urgent intervention being sought

A washroom debacle currently exists at the Port Mourant Secondary School and the parents of the students attending the institution are not taking it lightly. In fact, some have sought to bring their concerns to this publication in hopes that the relevant authorities would intervene.

The three open doors lead to toilets that cater to 210 female students

This toilet [open door] caters to 262 male students

This is despite the fact that the issue was reportedly brought to the attention of several key officials in Berbice, including the regional authorities, on several occasions, this publication was told.
Based on reports by some concerned parents, the washroom situation is characterised by a clogged system which has resulted in students being unable to utilise the majority of the facilities. According to reports, the administration had been forced to dismiss school early on several occasions because of this state of affairs.
With a school population of 472 students, the school has five female washrooms of which only three are operational, and only one of the four male washrooms is operational.
“The situation has reached a point where the region seems bent on doing nothing to have it fixed,” one parent lamented.
Additionally, this publication understands that the school has one male washroom for 14 teachers and one female washroom for 28 teachers. However, based on the non-academic standards for schools, the ratio of student to washroom is 10 toilets to 200 children and two toilets to 10 teachers. Moreover, the prevailing situation is recognised as disconcerting.
This publication understands that the problem at the school stems from the fact that the washrooms were built for a smaller number of students. As such the increased student population is a key factor that must be taken into consideration.
“The system needs to be upgraded, several pipes need to be changed…the problem had been raised at several forums with the Department of Education, the Regional Executive Officer and the Works Department to no avail…We need the powers that be to intervene because the children are suffering,” has been the shared concern of several parents.

