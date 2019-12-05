Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New mining licence regulations issued

Dec 05, 2019 News 0

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has issued new regulations, the Mining (Special Mining) Regulations 2019. They govern the location of claims, and the applications for and grants of prospecting licences, prospecting permits, mining permits and claim licences over reserve

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman

d areas and previously cancelled areas. The regulations also concern areas that are published in The Official Gazette from time to time, which may be offered at a lottery or a public auction.
It is important to note that these regulations are retroactive, effect from January 1, 2019. They legitimize certain operations of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in the past year, pursuant to the processing of claims and issuances of licences and permits.
One of the key regulations in the Gazette speaks about the Closed Area Committee, a seven-member team appointed by Trotman himself. The Committee advises the Minister on matters related to the allocation of mineral properties with respect to reserved areas, previously cancelled areas, designated areas, and areas that are sometimes published in the Gazette.
The regulations recognise the right of any person to bid for a prospecting licence, medium scale prospecting permit or a mining permit; and the right of any person to participate in a lottery for the grant of the latter two permits.
The regulations also recognise the right of any person to apply to the Minister for certain permits which were previously reserved, cancelled or relinquished.
Further details on these regulations can be viewed in the November 30, 2019 edition of The Official Gazette at the following link: https://officialgazette.gov.gy/images/gazette2019/nov/official_gazettes_30NOVEMBER2019.pdf

More in this category

Sports

NAMILCO commits to GFF Super 16 Cup third place prize of $500,000

NAMILCO commits to GFF Super 16 Cup third place prize of $500,000

Dec 05, 2019

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) still in its 50th Anniversary year is continuing its rich tradition of investing and empowering Guyana’s sportsmen and women. In the latest...
Read More
Wins for MYO and New Amsterdam as Inter Jamaat softball continues

Wins for MYO and New Amsterdam as Inter Jamaat...

Dec 05, 2019

Selectors Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe Reviews Super50

Selectors Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe Reviews...

Dec 05, 2019

NSC contributes $1Million to GBA’s Boxing team

NSC contributes $1Million to GBA’s Boxing team

Dec 05, 2019

Local Umpires helping to produce more Beatons

Local Umpires helping to produce more Beatons

Dec 05, 2019

LGC sympathises with former President Brian Hackett

LGC sympathises with former President Brian...

Dec 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Pig in bag?

    Kaieteur News has provided enough facts and comparative data for the government to revisit its recent procurement of drones.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019