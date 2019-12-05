New mining licence regulations issued

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has issued new regulations, the Mining (Special Mining) Regulations 2019. They govern the location of claims, and the applications for and grants of prospecting licences, prospecting permits, mining permits and claim licences over reserve

d areas and previously cancelled areas. The regulations also concern areas that are published in The Official Gazette from time to time, which may be offered at a lottery or a public auction.

It is important to note that these regulations are retroactive, effect from January 1, 2019. They legitimize certain operations of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in the past year, pursuant to the processing of claims and issuances of licences and permits.

One of the key regulations in the Gazette speaks about the Closed Area Committee, a seven-member team appointed by Trotman himself. The Committee advises the Minister on matters related to the allocation of mineral properties with respect to reserved areas, previously cancelled areas, designated areas, and areas that are sometimes published in the Gazette.

The regulations recognise the right of any person to bid for a prospecting licence, medium scale prospecting permit or a mining permit; and the right of any person to participate in a lottery for the grant of the latter two permits.

The regulations also recognise the right of any person to apply to the Minister for certain permits which were previously reserved, cancelled or relinquished.

Further details on these regulations can be viewed in the November 30, 2019 edition of The Official Gazette at the following link: https://officialgazette.gov.gy/images/gazette2019/nov/official_gazettes_30NOVEMBER2019.pdf