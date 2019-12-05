NAMILCO commits to GFF Super 16 Cup third place prize of $500,000

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) still in its 50th Anniversary year is continuing its rich tradition of investing and empowering Guyana’s sportsmen and women.

In the latest gesture of tangible investment, Managing Director, Mr. Bert Sukhai has committed his company to sponsoring the third place prize of $500,000 for the Guyana Football Federation

(GFF) Super 16 Cup, which is set to kick off on Sunday December 15, at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary with a double header.

At the Company’s, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Head Office, Mr. Sukhai handed over a cheque to cover the third place prize to President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne

Forde in the presence of Finance Director Mr. Fitzroy McLeod and Chief Engineer, Mr. Ralph

Hemsing.

In presenting the cheque, Mr. Sukhai noted that his company, one of the main partners of the GFF, was more than delighted to be once again making a tangible donation to the federation in its continuing efforts to build a solid foundation for the sport.

Sukhai was quick to point out that this sponsorship is a continuation of his company’s multimillion, five-year NAMILCO Flour Power Under-17 Intra Association League which is in its second year.

“There’s no doubt in our minds that the sport continues to make tremendous positive strides under the Wayne Forde led administration, we continue to see more than enough positive and tangible signs. So therefore, it was without hesitation that we have once again committed to sponsoring the third place prize of $500,000 for the GFF Super 16 Cup.

We know that the teams will be coming out strong to give themselves the best possible chance of winning this prestigious competition and we at NAMILCO, wish each team the best. We would also be discussing with the GFF other ways of collaborating to make the experience on each game day during this tournament, a memorable one for the fans also.”

Forde, in response, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the GFF to Mr. Sukhai and his team for their unflinching and committed support towards empowering citizens of Guyana noting that the reach of NAMILCO is far beyond the field of play.

“As a Corporate citizen, NAMILCO is truly a fine example of the tremendous impact Corporate Guyana can have on the lives of young people. They have made the largest financial commitment to Guyana’s football development in the history of the sport. In 2016 the National

Milling Company signed a thirty million dollars agreement with my administration, for the flour power National Intra-Association U17 annual Boys league.

I would like to express my heartfelt thank you to Mr. Bert Sukhai and his hard working team for their generous and continued support for the work of the GFF.”

Sixteen clubs (the top eight GFF Elite League clubs and the top eight Regional Member Association clubs) will contest this year’s competition, the defending champion is GFF Elite League club, Den Amstel.

The opening double header will see Milerock taking on Pele from 18:30hrs on December 15 with the main clash between the Guyana Police Force and Timehri Panthers from 21:00hrs.