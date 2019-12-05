Multi-agency approach needed to tackle road carnage – Region 10 Chairman

Too many people are losing their lives on the roadways and this has placed the country’s human resources at a great disadvantage. This was the observation of Region 10 Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian.

Morian, who was speaking at a massive rally last Friday to commemorate Road Safety Week 2019 in Linden, made a passionate plea to motorists and pedestrians to take greater care when using the roads.

Among those attending the rally were students and teachers of several schools.

Also in attendance were a number of Regional Education Officers attached to Region 10, senior and junior police ranks within the region, Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueria, Regional Councillors, the youth drum corps, cadets from the Mc Kenzie High School, scouts, private youth groups and a number of residents.

The rally at the Mackenzie Sports Club was held under the theme: ‘Accidents can be deadly, Use the Roads Safely, Drive Defensively and stay alive’.

Morian in his address told those in attendance that using the road in a safe manner is of critical importance. He said that too many persons are dying and a quick look at the figures show that many of those killed on the roads are young individuals who could have contributed more to the continued growth and development of Guyana. He urged all to be responsible in how they use the road, noting that “it hurts every time someone loses their life.”

The Regional Chairman noted that several accidents which have resulted in the loss of lives and/or limbs could have been prevented had one or more of the drivers involved, given greater care, caution or even consideration to the other.

“We have lost too many lives, and we in Region 10 know this all too well, as the Soesdyke/ Linden road has been the death bed for many… with many families holding hurt, anguish and great pain because their loved ones have died over the years,” Morian said.

He moreover issued a firm call for a multi-agency approach to road safety in Guyana, declaring that “if all are not involved, all Guyanese will be consumed if action is not swift and immediate.”

Morian added, “enough is enough with the number of persons who have died…several of those killed were in their prime. We have seen too many of our loved ones die, and I am sure that all Guyanese can relate to or know of someone who has died via a road accident, and this isn’t what we want, as action must be taken now. Therefore, I am appealing that urgent action is taken to alleviate the scourge that we have right now,” he said.

The Regional Chairman also praised the police in Region 10 for what he dubbed as their excellent performance in monitoring the roads and helping to reduce the number of lives and limbs lost. He told those gathered that he is pleased, like many residents, that the level and quality of service being rendered by police ranks in the region is commendable.

“The excellent service that is being provided by our police officers should be emulated in other regions across Guyana, and being someone who believes in giving praises where praises are due, let me state on the record that the police continue to do a really great job in Linden, and by extension Region 10, so congratulations, and most importantly, thank you on behalf of my council and the residents.”