Miner remanded for allegedly killing drinking buddy

Following a turn in events for two friends, one is now facing a murder charge while the other is dead. This is after the now dead man had accused his friend of stealing a quantity of raw gold.

Nelson Cambridge was yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown M

agistrates’ Courts for the murder of his drinking buddy Romel Roberts. The incident allegedly took place at George Creek, Region Eight, between November 29 and November 30, last.

The defendant was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

An unrepresented Cambridge, who is a miner, told the court that he is 18 years old and resides at No.40 Village, West Coast Demerara.

The facts of the case were presented to the court by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers. It was stated that during the period mentioned in the charge, the friends had ‘washed down’ some raw gold. After the ‘wash down’, the men found 4.5 pennyweight of raw gold and they divided it among themselves.

Cambridge and Roberts then went to a nearby shop by the landing, where they were consuming alcohol. It is alleged that Roberts accused Cambridge of stealing the raw gold from the mining pit.

This led to a scuffle and Cambridge reportedly took out a knife from his waist and stabbed Roberts to his abdomen. Roberts was rushed to the McKenzie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

After listening to the prosecutor, the magistrate remanded Cambridge and instructed him to return for his next court date on December 11.