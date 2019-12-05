Miner remanded for allegedly killing drinking buddy

Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Following a turn in events for two friends, one is now facing a murder charge while the other is dead. This is after the now dead man had accused his friend of stealing a quantity of raw gold.
Nelson Cambridge was yesterday arraigned in the Georgetown M
agistrates’ Courts for the murder of his drinking buddy Romel Roberts. The incident allegedly took place at George Creek, Region Eight, between November 29 and November 30, last.
The defendant was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
An unrepresented Cambridge, who is a miner, told the court that he is 18 years old and resides at No.40 Village, West Coast Demerara.
The facts of the case were presented to the court by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers. It was stated that during the period mentioned in the charge, the friends had ‘washed down’ some raw gold. After the ‘wash down’, the men found 4.5 pennyweight of raw gold and they divided it among themselves.
Cambridge and Roberts then went to a nearby shop by the landing, where they were consuming alcohol. It is alleged that Roberts accused Cambridge of stealing the raw gold from the mining pit.
This led to a scuffle and Cambridge reportedly took out a knife from his waist and stabbed Roberts to his abdomen. Roberts was rushed to the McKenzie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
After listening to the prosecutor, the magistrate remanded Cambridge and instructed him to return for his next court date on December 11.
Dec 05, 2019The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) still in its 50th Anniversary year is continuing its rich tradition of investing and empowering Guyana’s sportsmen and women. In the latest...
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
Dec 05, 2019
I quote from a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News written by Mrs. Zorina Gafoor about a concert that is about to descend... more
Kaieteur News has provided enough facts and comparative data for the government to revisit its recent procurement of drones.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]