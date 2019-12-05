Manickchand criticizes Ministry’s move to ban school Christmas parties

Former Education Minister, Priya Manickchand has criticized the Ministry of Education (MOE)’s decision to ban Christmas parties at Secondary Schools in Georgetown.

In a recent social media post, the Member of Parliament responded to the memo released by the Ministry’s Principal Education Officer (ag), noting that the ministry is “unable to manage schools in a way that gives children wide and varied experiences that allow them to learn and socialize even as they are taught to do so in a responsible manner.”

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the Parliamentarian indicated that the decision by the Ministry lacks consultation. She further highlighted that it seeks to “taint” the entire school population, and additionally, policies should be implemented for a particular situation and generalized to affect the entire school system.

The former Education Minister is of the view that the Government has adopted an autocratic and dictatorial stance on the issue. In her objections, Manickchand went on to say that the action by the Ministry not only insults Teachers, but implies their inability to effectively manage classrooms.

Manickchand stated that a plethora of actions could have been taken instead of banning what is regarded as tradition in many schools.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Coretta McDonald told Kaieteur News that she believes the pronouncement by the Ministry was a “hasty one.” She stated that if the Ministry had desired to implement such a decision, it should have been done earlier in the year, since students have already began preparing for their parties.

The union official said that alternative measures could have been implemented, such as equal involvement by teachers on the selection of music and the monitoring of the classrooms.

“We must man the system; the system must not man us,” McDonald stated.

McDonald highlighted that she hopes the same measures are taken at Mashramani, and students are subjected to the same regulations.

In the memo titled ‘Christmas Luncheon’ it was stated that “Christmas parties in many schools have moved away from the spirit of the season to one of inappropriate behaviours and activities by students”. The Ministry had further concerns about the kinds of music played, clothing worn by the students, and a large number of uninvited persons who attend the parties.

The former Minister and GTU General Secretary’s position is opposed to widespread praise for the Ministry’s decision from sections of society, as it is the opinion of those in favour that the decision aligns with the best interest of the country’s youths.