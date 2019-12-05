La Penitence market shootout… Defendants granted bail

Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The two men who were on remand for allegedly attempting to murder Teon “Spoil Child” Allen, were yesterday granted bail after several weeks of
pleading for same.
Lashawn Lewis and Renard Caesar were jointly charged with attempting to murder Allen on October 5, last, at La Penitence, Georgetown, by discharging a loaded firearm at him, with intent.
Yesterday, Prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that he has a total of 19 witnesses to call in relation to this matter.
After considering granting bail, the magistrate released the men on a sum of $500,000 each under the condition that they report to the Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every week.
The men were also given a curfew to remain indoors between 6pm and 7am. Magistrate McLennan also instructed the prosecutor to summons the witnesses to court on the next date in which the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) is expected to commence.
The matter was adjourned to January 6, 2020.
