Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

La Penitence market shootout… Defendants granted bail

Dec 05, 2019 News 0

The two men who were on remand for allegedly attempting to murder Teon “Spoil Child” Allen, were yesterday granted bail after several weeks of

Teon ‘Spoil Child’ Allen

Lashawn Lewis

Renard Caesar

pleading for same.
Lashawn Lewis and Renard Caesar were jointly charged with attempting to murder Allen on October 5, last, at La Penitence, Georgetown, by discharging a loaded firearm at him, with intent.
Yesterday, Prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that he has a total of 19 witnesses to call in relation to this matter.
After considering granting bail, the magistrate released the men on a sum of $500,000 each under the condition that they report to the Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every week.
The men were also given a curfew to remain indoors between 6pm and 7am. Magistrate McLennan also instructed the prosecutor to summons the witnesses to court on the next date in which the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) is expected to commence.
The matter was adjourned to January 6, 2020.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

NAMILCO commits to GFF Super 16 Cup third place prize of $500,000

NAMILCO commits to GFF Super 16 Cup third place prize of $500,000

Dec 05, 2019

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) still in its 50th Anniversary year is continuing its rich tradition of investing and empowering Guyana’s sportsmen and women. In the latest...
Read More
Wins for MYO and New Amsterdam as Inter Jamaat softball continues

Wins for MYO and New Amsterdam as Inter Jamaat...

Dec 05, 2019

Selectors Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe Reviews Super50

Selectors Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe Reviews...

Dec 05, 2019

NSC contributes $1Million to GBA’s Boxing team

NSC contributes $1Million to GBA’s Boxing team

Dec 05, 2019

Local Umpires helping to produce more Beatons

Local Umpires helping to produce more Beatons

Dec 05, 2019

LGC sympathises with former President Brian Hackett

LGC sympathises with former President Brian...

Dec 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Pig in bag?

    Kaieteur News has provided enough facts and comparative data for the government to revisit its recent procurement of drones.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019