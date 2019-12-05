Latest update December 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Houston roadblock incident… Car’s occupants charged for shooting at cop, illegal guns and ammo

Dec 05, 2019

– Two granted bail

The occupants of the motor car which veered off the road last week at the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were yesterday charged and released on bail for allegedly shooting at a cop and being in possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

Jason Gonsalves

Shaquille Grant

Jointly charged are Teon Allen called “Spoil Child”, a former policeman, 24-year-old Shaquille Grant, a miner, of 345 Section ‘D’ Sophia and 26-year-old Jason Gonsalves, a miner, of 59 Bent Street, Georgetown.
Only Gonsalves and Grant answered to the four charges, as Allen is still hospitalised. The two men who appeared, denied all the charges. The matter is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first two charges alleged that on November 26, 2019, at Houston Public Road, Georgetown, the men had in their possession 16 nine mm rounds of ammunition and 7 .45 rounds of ammunition. Also it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location, they had in their possession one 9 mm pistol.

Teon ‘Spoil Child’ Allen

Finally, it was alleged that the men discharged a loaded firearm at Police Inspector Mohan Khan with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or to cause grievous bodily harm to the said person on November 26, 2019 at Houston Public Road, Georgetown.
Attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels represented Grant. He stated that his client recently came out from work in the interior and accompanied Gonsalves to Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.
On their way back they reportedly caught a taxi, of which Allen was the driver. The attorney claimed that the men were not aware about the ammunition and firearm in the vehicle.
He added that Allen reportedly admitted to the fact that the men were only passengers in his car. However, the investigating rank of the case mentioned that Allen did not give a statement to the police.
Facts of the case presented by Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman stated that on the day in question the police received information of a suspicious car which was speeding on the East Bank of Demerara.
This resulted in a roadblock being set up, and the suspected vehicle sped away from the roadblock. Police reportedly saw a firearm and claimed they heard what appeared to be gunshots.
The police returned fire and in an attempt to escape, Allen allegedly lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.
A search was conducted on the vehicle and the items mentioned in the charges were discovered.
After listening to both sides, the magistrate granted bail of $60,000 for each of the charges – totaling $240,000.
Grant is to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station on the first Friday of every month pending the outcome of the matter, while Gonsalves is to lodge his passport with the clerk of court. The matter was adjourned to January 8, 2020.

 

 

 

