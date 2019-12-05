De drones causing confusion

Every time de police ketch couple people wid guns and ammo dem always talk bout de porous borders. Indeed people can walk in and out of Guyana without seeing one official.

When de Venezuela invasion start de people just walk cross de border and come to Guyana. When Guyanese want to go to Suriname dem just jump in a boat and cross de river. In fact, when nuff of de criminals want to run is straight to Suriname dem going.

De police can’t hold dem in G/T and dem don’t ketch nuff of dem when dem travelling along de East Coast and de Corentyne. Is de same thing when dem Haitians and dem Chinese come to Guyana. Who want to stay can stay and who don’t want to stay just ketch a minibus and drive to Lethem. From Lethem is straight into Brazil, sometimes without as much as a question.

Well Soulja Bai seh enough is enough. He want de army to properly patrol de birder but he don’t want to put dem soldiers pun de ground. Near dem border got nuff creek and rivers and of late, some of dem soulja does drown.

That is whey Soulja Bai order de army to buy some drones. Wid de drones de army top boys gun sit in dem office and watch who going where and who coming across de border. But dem boys want to know wha gun happen when you see dem.

If is a case of tekking dem photograph is one thing but if is just to see is anodda. It could be that dem drones is like de ones that Uncle Sam does use in de Middle East. It can stay high up and fire a missile. But then again, Guyana don’t have no missile.

So dem boys want to know what is de real reason to buy de drones. Is not like dem have de range to fly over de drill ships wha ExxonMobil using. If that was de case then dem boys woulda believe de reason fuh de drone.

But dem boys really believe it buy to spy pun Jagdeo and he party.

Talk half and watch de confusion.