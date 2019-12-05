Couple to spend holiday period on remand for narcotics, gun-related charges

Five days after Godfrey Bacchus and his wife, Stacy Cort were remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, the matter was transferred, and the two defendants’ bail application was yesterday denied by Magistrate Alisha George.

Bacchus, 54, and Cort, 31, have five children, and they reside on the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, Greater Georgetown. They appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, and the Magistrate remanded them to prison until January 17, 2020.

According to Police Prosecutor Thornhill, the file is still incomplete, since some statements are outstanding. Magistrate George told the defendants that based on the nature of the offence, she would not be granting bail on this occasion.

The couple is being represented by Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva. During yesterday’s court proceedings, the lawyer was unable to make an appearance.

On their first court appearance the couple pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 25, 2019 at the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, they had in their possession 34 kilograms 750 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Bacchus is separately facing other charges which stated that on November 25, 2019, at the Guyana Power and Light Reserve, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he had in his possession 66 rounds of ammunition, one AK-47 assault rifle and one pistol, while he was not a licenced firearm holder.

DaSilva had told the court that the marijuana was discovered by police officers in an ice-pitcher, which was taken to the defendants’ home without their knowledge and consent.

The lawyer added that the police found the arms and ammunition in an adjacent trench. He also told the court that a wanted bulletin that had been issued by the Guyana Police Force for another individual, came about after his clients gave the police the information about the person being the one who brought the items into their house.

The facts of the charges stated that on the day in question, police acting on information went to the couple’s home to conduct a search.

The prosecutor revealed to the court that the ranks in approaching the residence, noticed Godfrey Bacchus disposing of a parcel in a nearby trench. The ranks subsequently retrieved the parcel which they unwrapped and found the suspected arms and ammunition.

The court heard that when a further search was conducted, some of the suspected marijuana was discovered in the bedroom of the couple. This was reportedly found between some clothing belonging to Stacy Cort.

The facts presented by the prosecutor further stated that during a video interview conducted by the police, with the defendants, Godfrey Bacchus admitted that the arms and ammunition belonged to him, while his wife admitted ownership of the narcotics.

The couple’s children were placed in the custody of probation officers, pending the hearing and determination of the matters before the court.