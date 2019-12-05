Burglars ransack Hadfield St. law firm

Attorney-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin was met with an unsavoury sight yesterday when he discovered that his Hadfield Street law firm had been broken into and ransacked by burglars.

The building at 78 Hadfield and Breda Streets houses several law firms, but the assailants were not able to break into all of them.

Upon entry to the premises, Datadin observed that the locks were broken, and that some of the steps leading up to his office were destroyed.

He added that the thieves stole some petty cash that was left in the office and a safe.

Datadin said that the office generally consists of a lot of paperwork, and not many valuables, which is why he appeared skeptical about why the firm was broken into. The burglars did not remove any laptop or desktop computer, nor did they take the flat screen television, the lawyer said. Nevertheless, he estimates his losses to be in excess of $400,000.

He explained that there were certain case files on his desk, which seem to have been interfered with, and that he would have to compare them against his digital records to determine whether any of the papers were removed.

The police reportedly took fingerprints from the scene and are still analyzing footage from nearby close circuit cameras.