Woman who was shot claims suspect threatens her

Jenelle Prance, of 30 Cokrit Street, East La Penitence who was shot on September 18, last, is now afraid after the suspect has reportedly threatened her on numerous occasions.

Prance was in the comfort of her room when the suspect discharged a live round from a nearby house. The bullet pierced the wall of Prance’s home, narrowly missed her then one-month-old baby and struck her in the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she received medical attention. The matter was reported to the East La Penitence Police Station and police arrived later and apprehended the suspect.

The matter was then transferred to the Ruimveldt Police Station.

However a few days later, the suspect was released because of insufficient evidence against him, but with persistence from the woman and her aunt for justice, they tormented the police to revisit the matter.

The woman with the help of a lawyer was able make some headway after weeks of slow reaction from police.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the matter. The DPP had then instructed that ranks carry out a further investigation into the matter.

The woman said police revisited the scene to carry out the investigations and take statements.

However, said the woman, a month has passed and she is still to receive word on the outcome of the investigations.

The woman continued that on numerous occasions, she would inquire about the matter and the detective in charge would respond that he is still waiting on DPP.

Prance’s lawyer said that he, too, has not been briefed of the outcome of the investigations and awaits the DPP’s decision.

But Prance is concerned about her life. She claims that the suspect who is still in the community would “brag that he has contacts in the (Guyana Police ) Force and no one can apprehend him”.

She said that he even threatened to kill her for reporting him and putting his name in the papers.

The woman told reporters that she would report this to the police but they would respond that they are working on the matter with DPP.

Prance said that she is willing to move out of the area because of fear; however, she has no place else to go.