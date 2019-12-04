Wins for Pooranmall and Straughn at Draughts

The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards.

Pooranmall, who was out of competition for a few seasons, is back in the game and narrowly edged pass Steve Bacchus by one point to snatch the competition. New comer to the game Taitt Singh took the third spot, while Mark Braithwaite and another new comer; Ramsagar Singh occupied the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Prizes were handed out by President of the Association Mr. Jiaram. Also at the presentation the trophies for the A class competition, which was played the previous weekend, were handed out since that competition ended late that evening. Veteran player Aubrey Straughn who was also out of competition for an extended period came back strong to win the A division. Mark Brathwaite came second two points adrift, followed by Steve Bacchus and Devanand Persaud.

The next game is an invitation game to be scheduled. The host would be Teacher Ramsagar Singh of Diamond EBD. The game would be played in Diamond at his residence.