26 Unclaimed motorcycles up for auction at Ruimveldt Police Station

The Ministry of Public Security has announced a sale of 26 unclaimed motorcycles stationed at the Ruimveldt Police Station, via a public auction.

According to a notice published in Kaieteur News last Sunday, the sale is being facilitated by the Ministry of Public Security.

The advertisement indicated that items sold shall be paid for in full before the close of business on the day of sale.

Motorcycles will be sold along with a three percent auction due; items sold are be me removed by the purchaser within seven days after which a storage charge of two percent of the sale price will be levied each passing day; and items sold that are not removed

within one month of the sale will be disposed of.

According to the Station Sergeant, Mr. Julian Griffith, these 26 motorcycles have been in the station compound for over one year.

He added that they have become somewhat of a “strain” on the station compound. Griffith was at the time alluding to the fact that the stacked- up motorcycles contribute to a “poor” station environment and compound.

“These motorcycles were involved in accidents. They were undocumented or stolen. They [the motorcycles] are defective so they cannot be used again. However, we are in the Christmas season and we want to rid the compound of them,” the sergeant admitted.

When enquired about the reasoning by these motorcycle owners failing to claim their property, Griffith explained that the owners collect their insurance and purchase another motorcycle with the money received.

He continued, “Some of these owners don’t want to pay the transportation fees needed to uplift their motorcycle. They complain about how expensive it is, so they rather just leave it behind.”

The motorcycle prices, according to Griffith, will be set from the Public Security Ministry based on the condition of the motorcycles.

It was less than a month ago that 113 unclaimed motorcycles were auctioned, with 21 of them sold at the Ruimveldt Station. This auction is scheduled to take place on December 9, next, at 10:30 AM at the police station.