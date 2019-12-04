Teen biker killed after slamming into a truck

At around 20:30 hrs yesterday a motorcyclist crashed into a truck and died in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry at the intersection of the Ruimveldt Industrial bypass and the East Bank Public road.

The cyclist was identified as 18 year-old Deshawn Morris of Lot 4 East La Penitence.

Eyewitnesses said that the cyclist who was also carrying a pillion rider was heading north towards Mandela Avenue at a fast rate when he slammed into the front of the truck.

They also said that it seemed as if the pillion rider panicked just before the crash and attempted to “jump off the bike”. This caused Morris to lose control of the motorcycle.

The pillion rider landed at the side of the road but Morris suffered the severity of the impact. He was pinned under the truck. The body had to be pulled from the truck by paramedics. According to reports, he was reportedly still breathing before being placed into the ambulance.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The pillion rider escaped with some scratches and bruises. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody by police.