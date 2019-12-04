Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen biker killed after slamming into a truck

Dec 04, 2019 News 0

At around 20:30 hrs yesterday a motorcyclist crashed into a truck and died in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry at the intersection of the Ruimveldt Industrial bypass and the East Bank Public road.

The rider and motorcycle under the truck

The truck

The cyclist was identified as 18 year-old Deshawn Morris of Lot 4 East La Penitence.
Eyewitnesses said that the cyclist who was also carrying a pillion rider was heading north towards Mandela Avenue at a fast rate when he slammed into the front of the truck.
They also said that it seemed as if the pillion rider panicked just before the crash and attempted to “jump off the bike”. This caused Morris to lose control of the motorcycle.
The pillion rider landed at the side of the road but Morris suffered the severity of the impact. He was pinned under the truck. The body had to be pulled from the truck by paramedics. According to reports, he was reportedly still breathing before being placed into the ambulance.
However, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The pillion rider escaped with some scratches and bruises. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody by police.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Wins for Pooranmall and Straughn at Draughts

Wins for Pooranmall and Straughn at Draughts

Dec 04, 2019

The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Read More
Mohamed’s 5-for leads Wellman Masters to Trophy Stall softball title

Mohamed’s 5-for leads Wellman Masters to Trophy...

Dec 04, 2019

LABA/YBG U-19 Basketball in Linden…Royals and Raiders win opening matches

LABA/YBG U-19 Basketball in Linden…Royals...

Dec 04, 2019

Rio All-Stars confident of making final of Rio Indoor Streetball Championship

Rio All-Stars confident of making final of Rio...

Dec 04, 2019

BCB/RHTYSC, MS 2019 Busta Champion of Champions Tournament…Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour defeat Tucber Park to reach another final

BCB/RHTYSC, MS 2019 Busta Champion of Champions...

Dec 04, 2019

More support for Berbice Cricket Board “Special Projects Fund”

More support for Berbice Cricket Board...

Dec 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019