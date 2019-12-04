Sugar workers across Guyana down tools over wage increase

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Scores of workers from the three remaining sugar estates; Albion, Uitvlugt and Blairmont, staged a countrywide strike, downing their tools and amplifying their call for a pay increase. Some of the sugar workers even picketed the Ministry of the Presidency to have their cries heard.
Lined off in front of the MoTP on Tuesday, the workers, despite the rain, brandished placards. One stated “End the stagnant wage rates of sugar workers.”
The workers were supported by representatives from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE).
According to GAWU, the Government ought not to ignore the plight of the workers who are employed by a state-owned enterprise. Ignoring their repeated calls is a “naked case of discrimination”, the sugar union contended..
One worker from the Uitvlugt estate stressed that sugar workers deserve their pay rise. “They too would like ‘a happy Christmas”.
“At present, what we looking fuh is we salary increase…Some of we get three, four kids; we need a li’l increase that could help we with we kids them…If government could assist we, that would be good man.”
Since coming into office in 2015, the Coalition Government has not offered any wage increase to sugar workers. Instead, the public servants, including government Ministers received significant increases to their salaries.
In November last, Agriculture Minister Noel Holder said that the sugar worker may not be benefiting from any wage increases due to the financial situation at GuySuCo. However, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan had stated that any pay increase must come from the Board of GuySuCo.
The GAWU has repeatedly pointed out that the GuySuCo Board was appointed by the government and therefore guided by the instructions of said government.
Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, at his recent press briefing stated that funds from the $30 billion bond that was secured to recapitalise the three estates or funds from the sale of the estates that were closed could be used to meet the salary increase.
The workers fully supported his comments and according to GAWU “were at a complete loss to know why the Government, which had embraced them prior to attaining office, was treating them with such derision.”
GAWU also highlighted that petition calling on President David Granger to approve the pay rise. But to date, no reply has been forthcoming.
The Union stated, “Clearly, a pay rise to sugar workers is no longer optional but it is now an imperative.”
Dec 04, 2019The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
My favourite foreign newspaper is the Guardian of the UK. It is independent, liberal and certainly suspicious of the power... more
Something is amiss at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ending of the career of the most senior career diplomat in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]