Six months jail for driver who struck down girl, 11

Dec 04, 2019

Almost two weeks ago 11-year-old Adalia George, a grade six student of the Soesdyke Primary School, was struck by a speeding driver while using a pedestrian crossing along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Victim: Adalia George

Yesterday, Ronald Jairam, the driver of the speeding motorcar who struck down the 11-year-old girl was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment at the Providence Magistrate’s Courts.
The defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving an uninsured and unlicensed vehicle. The reckless driving of Jairam resulted in Adalia George being in ICU for several days.
She was recently discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
On November 19, last, the child and her sibling had disembarked from a minibus and were crossing the road.
According to reports, at the pedestrian crossing, a car stopped to allow the group of pedestrians to cross. While they were proceeding across the road, another car that was travelling at a fast rate of speed failed to stop and as a result he hit the child.
As a result of the accident, the child suffered a broken shoulder, fractured neck, cuts and bruises to the face along with swelling and laceration to other parts of the body. The vehicle involved in the accident is a silver Toyota Premio bearing registration number PXX 403.
After the accident, the child’s siblings and the driver of the car assisted in taking her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. The driver was subsequently taken into Police custody and was later charged.

