Over 17,000 persons yet to collect ID cards—GECOM Commissioners

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has extended the time, indefinitely, for the collection of National identification (ID) Cards. This is according to GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj.

Gunraj spoke to reporters about the ID card collection process following a lengthy statutory meeting held at GECOM headquarters in Kingston, yesterday.

He revealed that just about 800 persons have collected their ID card, so far. The figure which points to persons from Parika, Whim and Georgetown represents a small number of registrants who have collected their ID cards. According to GECOM’s calculation, 18,409 persons have been processed for new ID cards.

“We are still discussing how we will deal with the persons who have not uplifted their ID cards,” GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters. He said, too, that while there are immediate decisions on the alternative for persons who fail to collect the cards, there must be a mechanism that focuses on those persons on elections day.

“Some mechanism should be used [but] I don’t think we’re quite final on the mechanism to ensure that there is alertness to the fact that here is a set of people who did not uplift their ID cards,” he added.

At the interim, he said that GECOM will continue to publish the names of persons who have failed to uplift their National Identification Cards.

The commission said the names will be published in the daily newspapers for the owners of the cards to collect them.

The names will be published in the four national newspapers: The Guyana Chronicle, Stabroek News, Kaieteur News and Guyana Times.

According to GECOM, there are approximately 9,343 persons from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who have not collected their identification (ID) cards from a list of over 18,000 names published in the local newspapers.

In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), some 3,267 persons have not uplifted theirs. In addition to Regions Four and Six, 313 persons from Region One (Barima-Waini) have not collected their ID cards while 548 ID cards in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have not been collected.

Over in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 2401 ID cards are still within GECOM’s possession, while in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) there are 1,094.

In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 280 ID cards are to be collected; in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), 124 and in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) another 263 ID cards are still to be collected. The area with the highest number of persons in question is Coldingen at 2,410, followed by Whim at 1,357.

The list of names is published in the local newspapers by the Elections Commission. GECOM, in response to a request made by media operatives, provided a breakdown of the information, highlighting not only the registration areas but regions where persons have failed to uplift their ID cards.