Mohamed’s 5-for leads Wellman Masters to Trophy Stall softball title

Led by a spirited bowling performance from Imtiaz Mohamed, Wellman Masters defeated Fisherman Masters by three wickets to win the final of the Trophy Stall 15-over softball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Malteenoes Sports Club.

Batting first, Fisherman Masters managed 86 all out in 10.5 overs. Dennis Mangru made 25 as Mohammed picked up 5-9 and Nandram Samlall took 2-9. Wellman Masters responded with 89-7 in 12 overs. Suresh Ramdeen scored 16 and Wayne Jones, who sealed victory by hitting Unnis Yusuf for a six off the last ball with four needed, ended on 13 not out; Mohammed was named man-of-the-match. The game was reduced to 12 overs.

Earlier, Wellman Masters defeated Success Masters in a match which had to be decided in a super over. Wellman Masters batted first and managed 114 all out in 13.4 overs. Rawl Reid scored 36, while Nandram Samlall made 33 as Robin Motilall claimed 3-10 and Vishnu Baljit 3-14.

Success Masters responded with 114-8 in 15 overs. Lloyd Ruplall took 3-7, Wayne Jones 3-18, Sheldon Perch 2-12 and Reid 2-27. Success Masters made six while Wellman Masters replied with eight in the super over.

Fisherman Masters overcame Park Rangers by 56 runs. Fisherman Masters took first strike and posted 159-7 in 15 overs. Robert Mohan stroked 78, while Rudy Meyers took 3-26. Park Rangers responded with 103 all out. Dharmindra Mohabir made 40; Pooran Singh took 2-20.