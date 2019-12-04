Light up dem big truck

Christmas is a time when everybody happy. People does window shop. Dat mean dem does lef dem house and walk about town just peeping at dem store show window. Years ago, it was a nice thing to do. People never use to trouble de late night walkers.

Now people hardly walking to see dem store window because dem would get rob. Most people does have a minibus fare suh who rob dem would mek sure dem really walk.

Anodda thing dat gon disappear dis year is dem high school Christmas party. All dem high school use to get dem Christmas party. It was a nice thing. Children use to look forward to it because dem use to get ice-cream and chocolate and things like dat.

De big boys and dem big gyal does want de party fuh odda reasons. Dem want to do big people thing. Dem boys know how dem same big boys now getting Ecstasy. Dat does cause trouble.

Dem boys seh no high school gon have Christmas party dis year because de Education Ministry seh suh. Somebody smell de rat and dem decide dat dem can’t tek de chance especially since dem young boys got guns like how centipede got foot.

But dem boys seh while de Education Ministry keeping n eye pon dem schoolchildren, de police go to keep both eyes pon dem big truck dat now running pon de road. Wha people use to think is big truck is joke to what deh pon de road these days.

Exxon come and it look like if it bring bigger trucks. One of dem was fetching de pipes wha Exxon got to sink in de ocean fuh bring up de oil. In Uncle Sam trucks like dat does have lights all around, not only at de front and de back.

Dem suh big dat when Guyanese see de front, dem think de whole truck pass. Dis motorcyclist mek dat mistake. People had to pull him from under de truck. Now if he had licence fuh ride or if de bike had licence dem boys don’t know. Wha dem know is anodda life lost pon de road.

Talk half and watch out fuh de big truck.