LABA/YBG U-19 Basketball in Linden…Royals and Raiders win opening matches

Retrieve Raiders scored a 46-32 triumph over Amelia’s Ward Jets, while Victory Valley Royals downed Kings 46-31 as the Linden Amateur Basketball Association / Youth Basketball Guyana Under-19 club championship bounced off on Sunday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.
Playing the first game of the championship, Raiders were led to their win through the fine play of Stephon Duncan who had a game high 17 points as Kareem Roberts got 11.
Jennies Benjamin led the scoring for the Jets with 13 points as Gaius George netted 10.
The second game ended with Victory Valley Royals scoring a 46-31 victory over Kings, behind a game high 24 points by Kobe Tappin. The Kings top players were Carmillo Man Hing with seven points and Tyrese Arthur got six.
Tonight the competition continues with two more games at the MSC hard court. Game one at 18.00hrs is between Kings and Raiders and the second at 20.00hrs Royals and Jets.

