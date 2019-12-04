Foreigners invade Mining Town…Linden Business Group calls for help

The members of the Linden Business Group are calling on entities, groups or any political party who are interested in helping to develop small businesses in Linden to join them on their way forward to assist small business owners.

Chairman of the Linden Business Group, Garfield Shepherd, stated that the group welcomes the support from anyone since they are not politically affiliated and they need financial support. He shared that the situation the business communities is facing in Linden to compete with the foreign contractors is what pushed them into starting a business support group.

“Here in Linden, it is difficult for us small businesses to compete and develop since the foreigners are taking over the area and we are seeking help,” Shepherd added during an interview.

According to the Chairman, there will be at meeting today at Shanghai’s residence, Amelia’s Ward, Linden at 18:00hours to address and raise their concerns and the different issues the business community in Linden is facing.

Minister of Business, Haimraj Rajkumar, representatives from Small Business Bureau, and Go-Invest, are expected to be at the meeting today.

Shepherd said that small businesses in Linden are not doing so well. Crime is also a big concern in the area especially since the recent gang wars that surfaced in the mining community. The Chairman shared that the Minister of Public Security visited the area over a week ago and some of the issues were raised.

“We formed our own group here in Linden, so we can protect others and watch out for our law abiding citizens in Linden.”

The Chairman claims that there is unfair distribution of land in Linden. “When our people apply for land to expand or to start a business, they are not getting any response.”

The Linden Business Group plans to have at their next meeting the Minister of Housing and the Chairman of NICIL.

“We want to raise our many concerns and we welcome anyone who wants to help in the development in Linden to contact us and join in the process of helping small businesses in Linden.”

Mr. Shepherd said that they invite any business owner in Linden to join in the meeting and raise their concerns.