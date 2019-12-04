Double Taxation Agreements… GRA insists on Guyana’s right to tax foreign employees/investors

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Kiana Wilburg
As Guyana inches closer to its destiny of becoming an oil producer, Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, has observed an increase in requests for Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs).
During a recent interview, Statia said there has been a rush by countries for these agreements to ensure
that their citizens, who invest in Guyana, are not made to pay GRA taxes on their income.
“But my philosophy is if you mek it hay, yuh must pay it hay. Simple as that!” the tax chief said while noting that the revenue earning body is being extremely cautious about signing onto such agreements.
He told Kaieteur News, “My belief is that such DTAs don’t work. It is skewed in favour of the developed nations hence the flurry of requests for them is being cautiously reviewed. I strongly believe that income should be taxed at source…”
Statia also stressed that his position on this has been constant. A more detailed presentation on his views in this regard, was shared with several of the nation’s leading accountants and tax advisors.
He said that this was done some months ago at a workshop that was facilitated by Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram.
In the presentation he shared with Kaieteur News, Statia noted that indeed, Double Taxation Agreements vary by country, but in the end, it is simply designed to favour one country over another.
Guyana has several such agreements, he said, with nations such as Canada and the United Kingdom. But the advent of oil seems to have awakened a raging appetite for more of these agreements.
The tax chief said that many countries, all of them more developed than Guyana, have approached the Guyana Government with a view to negotiating these deals. For someone actively involved in their negotiations, he said that GRA is cautious for “very good reasons.”
Statia said, “A key aim of a double taxation agreement is to prevent the same income from getting taxed twice. However, as a negotiator, I have found that in practice, this has led to a world of widespread double non-taxation – that is, where income effectively gets taxed nowhere, and allows for tax evasion and avoidance…”
The GRA Boss said that at the end of the day, the revenue authority’s only aim is to do what is best for the country while noting that it will continue to ensure that such agreements do not leave Guyana in a disadvantageous position.
Towards this end, this newspaper understands that GRA has written the United Kingdom and Canada to renegotiate two taxation agreements.
Statia noted that proposed updates for these agreements are expected to reflect “the changing times.”
Dec 04, 2019The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
My favourite foreign newspaper is the Guardian of the UK. It is independent, liberal and certainly suspicious of the power... more
Something is amiss at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ending of the career of the most senior career diplomat in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]