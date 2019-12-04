Deadly Nismes crash … Man claiming to be driver detained after turning self in

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 34-year-old man is custody after telling police that he was behind the wheel of the bus that was involved in Saturday’s deadly smashup at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.
A police official said that the alleged driver, identified as Compton Barrat, of La Retraite, West Bank Demerara, turned up around 14:00 hrs yesterday at La Grange Police Station. He had minor injuries and was accompanied by an attorney.
He reportedly told investigators that he had switched places with Hensley Alleyne, who is said to the owner of the bus. According to a police official, Barrat claimed that he left the scene after persons began to enquire about the identity of the driver.
Police said that the detained man is licensed to drive a bus. Traffic ranks had originally identified Hensley Alleyne as the driver. However, they stepped up their investigation after receiving information that another individual was driving when the bus crashed.
Alleyne, who is currently hospitalised, told Kaieteur News that the route 31 bus was making its tenth trip back to Georgetown when the accident occurred. According to him, he was the conductor while his cousin, called ‘Tall Man’ was at the wheel.
Alleyne said that while he will not admit that bus was speeding, he pointed out that the bus was not ‘overloaded’. He relayed to this publication that he was conscious throughout the entire ordeal and said that after the accident, the driver panicked and fled the scene.
According to police sources, both men will be questioned as investigations continue.
On Saturday last, on the Nismes Public road, a minibus BYY 2981 and a silver grey Toyota Primo PTT 691 collided in a horrific crash that killed four persons. Maria Bisnauth,12, of Lot 125 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village WBD; Rawle Glen, a 52-year-old hire car driver of Canal #1; Ayesha Sealy, 27, of Patentia Housing Scheme; and Zavira Jona, 22, of Patentia, WBD were all killed.
Dec 04, 2019The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
My favourite foreign newspaper is the Guardian of the UK. It is independent, liberal and certainly suspicious of the power... more
Something is amiss at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ending of the career of the most senior career diplomat in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]