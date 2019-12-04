Bids open for the Case Management System at Prison Service

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 12 bids for four major governmental projects.
One notable project included the implementation of a Case Management System for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).
The government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), towards the cost of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP)—a programme, which the management system falls under.
The consulting services include, inter alia, procurement and deployment a Prison’s Management Information System (Pri-MIS) for use in the Guyana Prison Service; customising tests and deploying the procured solution for Beta release to the GPS; integrating existing data from prison authorities; and delivering user and administrator training together with the related user and administrator manuals.
Other noteworthy plans included the consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit.
Ministry of Public Security (CSSP)
Implementation of a Case Management System for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)
Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy
Consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of construction materials- Guyana Prison Services in Lots 1-3
Dec 04, 2019The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
My favourite foreign newspaper is the Guardian of the UK. It is independent, liberal and certainly suspicious of the power... more
Something is amiss at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ending of the career of the most senior career diplomat in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]