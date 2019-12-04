Bids open for the Case Management System at Prison Service

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 12 bids for four major governmental projects.
One notable project included the implementation of a Case Management System for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).
The government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), towards the cost of the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP)—a programme, which the management system falls under.
The consulting services include, inter alia, procurement and deployment a Prison’s Management Information System (Pri-MIS) for use in the Guyana Prison Service; customising tests and deploying the procured solution for Beta release to the GPS; integrating existing data from prison authorities; and delivering user and administrator training together with the related user and administrator manuals.
Other noteworthy plans included the consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit.

Ministry of Public Security (CSSP)
Implementation of a Case Management System for the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

 

Ministry of the Presidency- Department of Energy
Consultancy services for the Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) Project Implementation Unit

 

Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of construction materials- Guyana Prison Services in Lots 1-3

New 2019