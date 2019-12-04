BCB/RHTYSC, MS 2019 Busta Champion of Champions Tournament…Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour defeat Tucber Park to reach another final

The Rose Hall Town Thunderbolt Flour first division team’s dominance of cricket in the Ancient County continued on Sunday last, when they defeated a confident Tucber Park CC by four wickets to advance to the finals of the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board/RHTYSC, MS Busta Champion of Champions 40 overs tournament.

Playing at the breezy Area ‘H’ Ground, the defending champions played brilliant all-round cricket to overcome a strong challenge from the New Amsterdam based team. It was the third consecutive entrance into a BCB first division final for 2019 after reaching the finals of the

Ivan Madray 20/20 tournament and the Stag Beer 50 overs round robin.

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour won the toss and elected to field. For the first 13 overs of the innings, they might have enjoyed the decision as Tucber Park openers Malcolm Mickle and Clifton Lindee added 63. Lindee in particular was very aggressive as the home team tried several bowlers to break the partnership. Former National Under-19 Captain Shawn Pereira finally broke the partnership when he trapped Mickle LBW for 18. National under-19 player Garfield Benjamin was dropped by Pereira off the first ball he faced as the leg spinner failed to hold onto a return catch.

Benjamin and Maxine De Jonge were however soon sent packing by Off-spinner Eon Hooper and Pereira respectively for 02 and 00 as the visitors slipped to 66 for 3 in the 16th over. Lindee was then brilliantly caught by Delbert Hicks for a well-played 46 (5 boundaries) at 73 for 4 off the bowling of Hooper. National youth off spinner Jonathan Rampersaud then bowled Devon Clements for 04 and brilliantly caught and bowled the hard-hitting Keon De Jesus for 03 as Tucber Park slipped to 94 for 6 in the 24th over. Damion Vantull and former national youth player Anthony D’Andrade then added 51 crucial runs, with Vantull taking the attack to the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour bowlers. He was finally dismissed, caught by Shawn Pereira at deep square leg off pacer Keon Sinclair for 38, which included three sixes and three boundaries at 145 for 7 in the 33rd over.

D’Andrade was then run out for 20 in a mix-up with national player Nial Smith at 149 for 8. Sinclair then dismissed Smith 06 and Kwesi Mickle 04 to bowl out the visitors for 159 in 37.1 overs. Skipper Eon Hooper 2 for 20 (8 overs), Vice-Captain Shawn Pereira 2 for 28 (8 overs), Jonathan Rampersaud 2 for 12 and Keon Sinclair 3 for 42 were the successful bowlers for the home team.

Openers Junior Sinclair and Veteran Khemraj Mahadeo then added 86 for the first wicket for RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour in 16 overs. Sinclair, a national Under-19 player was then caught off the bowling of the left arm spinner Damion Vantull 32 which includes three boundaries and 1 maximum. Mahadeo, a former national junior all rounder and Jason Sinclair took the score to 114, when Mahadeo was bowled by Devon Clements for 47, which included four boundaries and two sixes. Useful contributions from Jason Sinclair 24 and Eon Hooper 16 eventually took their team to victory as they reached 160 for 6 off 35.3 overs. Devon Clements 3 for 22, Nial Smith 2 for 22 and Damion Vantull 1 for 35 were the successful bowlers for Tucber Park.

BCB President Hilbert Foster disclosed that the final would be played on Sunday 15th of December between RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour and arch-rivals Albion. Foster also hailed the tournament as a resounding success to date with spectators turning out in members and high standard of play on the field. The BCB in 2019 has organised four first division tournaments – Ivan Madray 20/20, Busta 40 Overs, Stag Beer 50 overs round robin and Banks Beer 2 days round robin.