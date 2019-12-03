Thief steals $160,000 pressure washer sells it for $4,000

Latest update December 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

A mason is now waiting to know his fate after he admitted to a charge in which he stole a pressure washer and later claimed that he sold it to purchase cocaine and food.

Vishal Jones

Vishal Jones, of 121 Mandela Street, Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where the charge was read to him.
The charge stated that on November 17, 2019 at First Street, Alexander Village, he stole one pressure washer valued at $160, 000 – property of Monair Yamin.
The police prosecutor related the facts of the charge in which it was noted that the victim secured his pressure washer in his yard and went to visit his family. He later returned around 20:00hrs when he observed the pressure washer was missing. Yamin made a police report which subsequently led to the arrest of the defendant, who was caught on security cameras removing the pressure washer.
When Jones was arrested, under caution by the police, he was told of the allegation and he admitted to the offence. He then took the police to the individual he sold the item to, and it was recovered.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Jones said, “I done give back the pressure washer. I thief it and sold it for $4,000 to buy food and cocaine.”
A family member for the defendant who was present in court indicated that Jones would normally steal items and he is always in and out of prison. The relative mentioned that he was only released from prison last year.
The 21-year-old was then remanded to prison as he awaits his sentence.

