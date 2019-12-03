Suspected carjacker beaten – court hears

Kenford Padmore told a court yesterday that he was beaten by four men after they mistook him for a carjacker when he drove up to the car they were in.

Thirty-three year-old Ganesh Singh, a labourer, of 502 Third Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrate’s Courts to answer to a wounding charge.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 22, 2019, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Padmore.

Police prosecutor Shawn Gonzalves made no objection to bail being granted to Singh and related the facts of the charge to the court. On the day in question, Padmore was stopped by a traffic policeman and was asked to “drive and go in the corner”.

The court heard that while Padmore drove into the corner, Singh was on his way out and when Padmore stopped his car, he was approached by Singh and three other persons. Singh was reportedly armed with a piece of wood which he used and dealt the victim several lashes.

Padmore was taken to hospital and the matter was reported.

According to Padmore, he was attacked by Singh and three other men. “They came up to me with a piece of wood and open the car door and start lashing me to my body and say how I come to take away their car.”

Padmore added that after he was attacked in the vehicle, he was bleeding from his face, head and other parts of his body so he went to the hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained from the beating.

Principal Magistrate Latchman, after listening to Padmore and the prosecutor, granted Singh bail to the tune of $200,000, and the matter was adjourned to January 27, 2020.