Latest update December 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspected carjacker beaten – court hears

Dec 03, 2019 News 0

Kenford Padmore told a court yesterday that he was beaten by four men after they mistook him for a carjacker when he drove up to the car they were in.
Thirty-three year-old Ganesh Singh, a labourer, of 502 Third Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Providence Magistrate’s Courts to answer to a wounding charge.
Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 22, 2019, at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Padmore.
Police prosecutor Shawn Gonzalves made no objection to bail being granted to Singh and related the facts of the charge to the court. On the day in question, Padmore was stopped by a traffic policeman and was asked to “drive and go in the corner”.
The court heard that while Padmore drove into the corner, Singh was on his way out and when Padmore stopped his car, he was approached by Singh and three other persons. Singh was reportedly armed with a piece of wood which he used and dealt the victim several lashes.
Padmore was taken to hospital and the matter was reported.
According to Padmore, he was attacked by Singh and three other men. “They came up to me with a piece of wood and open the car door and start lashing me to my body and say how I come to take away their car.”
Padmore added that after he was attacked in the vehicle, he was bleeding from his face, head and other parts of his body so he went to the hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained from the beating.
Principal Magistrate Latchman, after listening to Padmore and the prosecutor, granted Singh bail to the tune of $200,000, and the matter was adjourned to January 27, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Pegasus pumps One million for GFF Super 16 Cup

Pegasus pumps One million for GFF Super 16 Cup

Dec 03, 2019

Managing Director of the Pegasus Hotel, one of the flagship names in this industry, Robert Badal presented a cheque for One Million Dollars to president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for...
Read More
Manbodh, Rambarran lead Sans Souci to victory; NSC overcome G Square Cavaliers

Manbodh, Rambarran lead Sans Souci to victory;...

Dec 03, 2019

Mainstay Gold Stars to represent EPFA in GFF Super 16 Cup 2019

Mainstay Gold Stars to represent EPFA in GFF...

Dec 03, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor Breach of Election Conduct of the GFF Constitution

Letter to the Sports Editor Breach of Election...

Dec 03, 2019

GT Masters beat Ratio Masters 2-0 in first goodwill match

GT Masters beat Ratio Masters 2-0 in first...

Dec 03, 2019

Gonsalves, Toney crowned best lifters at Senior Nationals Powerlifting C/ships

Gonsalves, Toney crowned best lifters at Senior...

Dec 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019