Port Kaituma receives electricity after month of darkness

After suffering for more than a month without electricity, residents of Port Kaituma in the North West District received a new engine from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

This was revealed in a statement sent out by the ministry late yesterday afternoon.

The generator was transported to the community early yesterday morning by Power Producers and Distributors Inc (PPDI) an agent of the ministry.

The ministry stated that Minister David Patterson sought it better to replace the old engine with a new one after the community had experienced fluctuating power outages prior to the month of darkness.

One resident told Kaieteur News last night that they are beyond grateful that “lights” will “finally” be restored after “one month in hell”.

The resident said that technicians spent the entire afternoon to install the new engine at the Port Kaituma Power Station, and were told that electricity will be transmitted to the community later today.

The effect of being without electricity forced residents to stage two days of protests calling for the management of Port Kaituma Power and Light (PPKL) to step down.

Residents were outraged after they received nothing but silence from those in control of the power station as to when electricity would be restored.

Hinterland Electricity Company Inc (HECI) had responded by saying that their technicians had to strip the entire engine (old one) in order to determine the main mechanical issue.

The company had also said that some of the spares were not available in Guyana and had to be imported and took some time to arrive.

HECI also told this publication that they were unsure as to when all the repairs on the old engine would be completed.

However, residents applauded the Minister for acknowledging the extent of inconvenience experienced by the community and remedying the situation with a “brand new engine”.