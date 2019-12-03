Pegasus pumps One million for GFF Super 16 Cup

Managing Director of the Pegasus Hotel, one of the flagship names in this industry, Robert Badal presented a cheque for One Million Dollars to president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the 2019/2020 edition of the GFF Super 16 Cup, year-end tournament.

Set to be a very competitive tournament with the top eight GFF Elite League clubs battling the top club in eight of the Regional Members Associations (RMA), Badal in handing over the cheque to GFF President, Wayne Forde said that he and company were more than pleased to be supporting the development of the sport and communities in Guyana.

“Pegasus has always been contributing to the community and we are happy that we can make a contribution to football which engages hundreds of our youths, it empowers our youths, it develops communities, it prevents crime and like cricket and other sports, puts Guyana on the map.”

Badal also noted that the game elevates the nation when the team does well while recognizing that more can be done for the game and sports, nationally.

“It’s a perennial problem that we have never addressed the needs of sports in the sense that we ensure that it is properly financed and therefore we can’t develop our youths and Guyana to its full potential without funding sports development, coaching and other activities that train our youths and ensure that they achieve their fullest. So this is our way of contributing to youth development and empowerment as well as development of communities.”

Forde commended Badal and Pegasus for coming on board for the biggest local knockout tournament.

“We are delighted to have the support of the Pegasus Hotel which is an official partner of the GFF. This timely contribution by Mr. Badal will certainly go a far way in helping us to put on a fantastic football show for the nation.

I would therefore like to say a deep thank you on behalf of the more than 400 young men that will be given an opportunity to showcase their God given talent by providing entertainment for thousands of fans throughout the festive season.

This year’s GFF Super 16 Cup will kick off on Sunday December 15 at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary. The team emerging the winner on January 1st, 2020 will be rewarded with

Two Million dollars, the losing finalist will pocket One Million while the third and fourth places attract purses of Five Hundred Thousand and Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand dollars, respectively.