Manbodh, Rambarran lead Sans Souci to victory; NSC overcome G Square Cavaliers

Useful all-round performances from Jaggernauth Manbodh and Devon Rambarran guided Sans Souci to a 35-run victory over Good Success when action in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee, Bel Air Rubis and Trophy Stall T20 competition continued recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Manbodh struck six fours and a similar number of sixes in an unbeaten 89, while Rambarran slammed three fours and two sixes in scoring 88 to lead Sans Souci to 188-3, batting first.

Cleon Venture added 31 with one four and three sixes in his 31 as Wazir Khan, Vickram Ramnarine and Ravi Persaud picked up one wicket each.

Tulsirem Ramadeen and Mahase Ramnarine gave Good Success a decent start before Ramnarine went for 19. Ramadeen and Imran Khan kept their team in the hunt with level-headed batting, but when they were separated the rest of the batting failed to lend support as Good Success managed 153-8. Ramadeen hit three fours and one six in scoring 29, while Khan stroked one four and five sixes in a top score of 44. Manbodh grabbed 4-4; Rambarran had 2-21, while Venture took one wicket.

Earlier, Noitgedact SC defeated G Square Cavaliers by 24 runs in a match which was reduced to 10 overs due to rain. NSC batted first and scored 73-5 as Romario Stephen and Marlon Dindyal took two wickets each. G Square Cavaliers were restricted to 59-7 in reply. Andy Dindyal made 23 and Stephen 17; Matthew Cheong picked up three wickets and Jimol Hartman had two.