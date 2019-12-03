Mainstay Gold Stars to represent EPFA in GFF Super 16 Cup 2019

Mainstay Gold Stars came up golden when they defeated Charity Extreme 2-1 in the final of the Essequibo / Pomeroon Football Association (EPF

A) knockout tournament and in doing so, have earned the right to represent the EPFA in the Guyana Football Federation Super 16 Cup 2019 which kicks off next weekend.

Playing at the New Opportunity Corp Ground on the Essequibo Coast, Mainstay drew first blood when Xavier Fernandez blasted the back of the nets in the 10th minute. It was a lead that the lads from Mainstay held on to until the second half when Charity Extreme fired back to level things up.

Stanley Holder was on target in the 49th minute for Charity. His goal injected new life into the match as both teams were now sensing that they had an equal chance of not only winning the match but going on to represent Essequibo in the GFF year-end tournament which promises lots of excitement.

That slot would however be filled by the Mainstay Gold Stars side and they owe their victory to a well-crafted goal off the boot of Christopher Belfield who rocked the nets in the 69th minute.

Mainstay God Stars will now be stepping up their preparation game in order to be ready for their first test in the GFF Super 16 Cup later this month.