Letter to the Sports Editor Breach of Election Conduct of the GFF Constitution

Dear Editor,

Please permit me space in your publication to address several issues surrounding the recently held GFF elections which was conducted at an Extraordinary Congress, a forum which is used for emergency purposes, of which an Election of executives do not fall under that category. This is the first of a series of missives that will highlight the egregious nature of the recently held elections.

Question #1

1. What are your thoughts on the fact that Concacaf justified and gave legality to the staging of the Electoral Congress at the recently held Extraordinary Congress, a forum that is often used for emergency deliberations and matters?

Firstly, I am not surprised of the GFF imposing their will on the membership that was selected and aided by the Forde led administration to support the wishes of the Federation without any objection, except for those Members Association who refused to attend knowing that their voice will be drowned against the Forde supporters led by a Former GFF President, who I thought knows better, but instead compromised right (Truth) for wrong (Falsehood).

A significant omission which is missing from the Agenda is the Audited Financial Report for the previous year and the Appointment of Auditors for the GFF. I take it that financial accountability is not required prior to the Selection/Election of Executives of the GFF. What a calamity.

Secondly. The constitution is very clear on the specifics regarding the use of Article 28: Ordinary Congress and Article 30: Extraordinary Congress. To date, before, during and after the Extraordinary congress being convened on Saturday November 9, 2019, no reason was given to the members via notices for an emergency election, while knowing four (4) years ago of the date of elections in 2019. What is the reason for emergency Elections of the executive committee?

To compound the hidden intent, the GFF held an Extraordinary congress on August 18, 2019 and did not make any mention of elections forthcoming before the end of 2019, which is a mere two months and three weeks after the August Congress, as the timeline proved that the incumbent had an hidden agenda to impose elections without giving the membership preparation time to form a slate to contest.

Response:

An elections at an extraordinary congress is not improper or in contravention of the constitution. Extraordinary congresses are used for special and urgent circumstances. In this case no such situation existed. In FIFA President Infantino’s case, as mentioned by Mr. Leal, Chief Officer of Member Association, the election was held at an Extraordinary Congress, which is a fact, but he failed to explain to the Congress and the local Media during his Press Conference held immediately after the Congress that the election to elect the current FIFA President Infantino at an Extraordinary Congress, was held because of the resignation of the then President Sept Blatter that constituted reason for an Emergency Congress (Extraordinary) to fulfill the vacancy emerged from Blatter resignation before his term of office, which is consistent with article 25 of FIFA Statues and article 30 & 34 of the GFF Constitution.

In fact, the Extraordinary (Emergency) Congress was for the sole purpose of filling a vacancy and not for Election of a new Executive, as in this case. What was the GFF Reason for Extraordinary??????????.

B. EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Article 34 Composition

5. Each slate of candidates must be sent to the General Secretariat. The official slates of candidates must be passed to the Members along with the agenda for the relevant Congress.

9. If more than fifty percent of the positions of the Executive Committee become vacant, the Emergency Committee shall convene an Extraordinary Congress in order to proceed to new elections for a new mandate. If the Emergency Committee lacks the required quorum, the General Secretary shall convene an Extraordinary Congress within the prescribed period of time.

The above article (34) never exists to constitute an Emergency Elections.

Mr. Forde told the media during the press briefing after the congress that the GFF had written to FIFA Seeking an extension of Elections and was told that they cannot go beyond two weeks of the election date, hence the reason for the Extraordinary Congress.

Let’s examine the official date of the elections of the GFF, which is mandatory in the constitution of GFF that Congress shall be held every year on or before 31st May. This date is

to coincide with FIFA Ordinary Congress of June of every year and elections of executive committee on the said date every four years. So which date Mr. Forde is referring to that FIFA only give the GFF two weeks extension to conduct its elections?????????????.

The FIFA Normalization Committee headed by Mr. Clinton Urling set a date for election on the 14 November, 2015 after completing its task of regularizing the conduct of Governance on FIFA’s behalf, thereafter allowing its members to choose an executive of their choice to govern the sport. This date of November 14 for the election did not change the mandated date prescribed in the constitution. If this is accepted by FIFA it means that after the FIFA Ordinary Congress to elect an executive for a new term the GFF new executives will not be able to attend FIFA Congress to exercise their Membership rights, because they will be taking up office after June of FIFA Ordinary Congress for Election. Such action will also mean that FIFA is condoning this breach for support at the June 5, 2019 FIFA Presidential Election that Swiss National Gianni Infantino was reelected by acclamation as the sole candidate at the FIFA Congress in Paris. (to be continued)

Collin “BL” Aaron

Former FIFA MA’S Referee Instructor / Assessor

Editor’s Note:

Due to the length of this missive, Kaieteur Sport will carry it in parts over a few days so readers can get the full picture of what the writer is saying in order to form your own opinions.