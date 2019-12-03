GDF got de most expensive drones of its kind

People does talk about getting technology to help. Last year some young computer people come up wid a great idea to use drones to plant rice. Anodda one come up wid technology to fight weeds in crops.

Dem boys see how allover de world people using drones. Dem using drones to find people and dem using drones to track de movement of animals. Drones is big business.

De army in Guyana see how everybody using drones suh de technology people decide to approach de big ones to buy drones. Somebody read bout how people can use drones suh dem decide to get de army to buy. Nobody didn’t look at de cost and that is wheh de kak pass.

Dem amount of money de army spend pun one drone was de most anybody anywhere in de world ever pay fuh a drone. When de army announce how it buy five and dem boys see de price dem wonder if this drone is a super drone and if it more powerful that any odda drone in de world.

De politicians always talking about how de drones gun see de borders and see all who coming over. These drones must be powerful like de ones Uncle Sam army use in de war wid ISIS. Dem is big drones that can stay up in de sky fuh hours and fly miles up in de air.

These drones attack targets and de targets didn’t even know de drones deh.

De odda day Iran shoot down a drone that was flying at de same time Uncle Sam and Iran was quarrel over some oil problem.

If a smart man try a thing wid dem drones then Soulja Bai got to tell somebody something. One man justify all de money de army spend to a man name Dr. France.

“Dr. France … Here’s the breakdown. Cost 1 drone GYD 3mil; Cost 5 drones GYD 15 mil; Cost to charter a ship to carry only military grade drone GYD$20mil; Duty (20%) GYD$7 mil; VAT (14%) GYD$5.88 mil; Cost to fly in the owners and operator GYD$5mil; Cost to house them at Popular City Hotel GYD$17mil; MISC cost to release drone from wharf GYD$36mil; MICS procurement cost GYD 42 mil; Cost to transport from wharf to GDF base $3mil; Drone operator fee $10mil; TV to show the footage $2mil; snacks for the media $4mil; misc maintenance fee $3.13 mil; insurance $10 mil….

“Grand total 180 million…”

Then de man tun to Dr. France and seh “You see Dr. France it’s so justifiable.”