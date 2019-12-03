Latest update December 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Bridge repaired a week ago, dug up and now being repaired again

Dec 03, 2019 News 0

An East Coast Demerara bridge was repaired a week ago, but has been dug up again, with more repairs likely.

The works ongoing at the bridge area yesterday.

The strange situation now has Chairman of the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Neirpaul Purai preparing to raise the matter with the Region Four administration.
According to the official, the region recently repaired the bridge on the Railway Embankment, which links Factory Road. The bridge is located between Adventure and Enmore.
The structure had new beams and rails and was painted when it was completed last week.
However, yesterday, it appeared that there was unhappiness over the repaired structure.
“I passed there yesterday and saw that an excavator was driving Greenheart piles. It had dismantled the repaired bridge. It appeared a private contractor was on site.”
The NDC chairman said he will be raising the matter at the NDC level as early as today.

