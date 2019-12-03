Blue Martini night club murder trial to commence today

The trial of Shawn Harris, who was indicted for the murder of Sunil Singh, is set to commence at the High Court in George

town today.

The matter came up for hearing following the empanelling of a 12- member mixed jury before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow yesterday.

For the trial, Harris will be represented by Attorney-at-law Maxwell McKay and the State will be represented by Prosecutors Shawnette Austin and Sarah Martin.

Singh, a homeless man, was killed while trying to prevent a robbery from happening at the Blue Martini Night Club on Lamaha Street, Georgetown, on February 5, 2017.

Reports surrounding the killing indicate that Singh wrestled a bandit and his accomplices to prevent them from carrying out an early morning attack when he was repeatedly stabbed about his body.

According to the reports, the 42-year-old labourer succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

At the time of the robbery a police release stated that the three men had visited the club after a police patrol went to enforce the 2am curfew. Singh, after observing the men acting suspiciously outside the night club alerted a bartender, who refused the men access to the club by telling them it was closed.

An altercation ensued between the bartender and one of the men, who stabbed the bartender to his left arm. Singh intervened and was struck to the head.

An injured Singh reportedly then ran north into Owen Street, Kitty, a short distance away from the club and was pursued by the suspect, who caught up with him and stabbed him several times.

A resident of Owen Street, Kitty, stated that Singh collapsed in front of a house in the area and was transported to the hospital by public spirited citizens.