11 long years of screwing Guyana and its people

A man comes to my home and tells me my backyard has gold.

He says he will bring in his equipment, tools and machines to bring up the gold.

He says he will hire my children to work along and that he will give me 10% of the profits.

All he needs from me is to provide half of the fuel he would be using per month.

We both agreed… and works begin…

The man is working 24-hours a day.

The first month- NO PROFITS.

The second month- NO PROFITS.

The third month- NO PROFITS

Would you still continue giving him fuel?

The fourth month, you give him fuel again- NO PROFITS.

This trend goes on for a whole year and at the end the man says- NO PROFITS.

WHY, WHY would you want still want that man on your land?

You continue to give him fuel for 11 long, hard years without you getting a cent in profits.

The man is also paying your kids next to nothing salaries and treating them like pigs, dogs and prisoners too.

Do you still need him on your land?

When you check how much fuel you gave him for those 11 long, hard years- you could have built two brand new Demerara Harbour bridges.

That is what Rusal has done and still continues to do to the people of this country.

Why did we allow this to happen and how many other companies are here doing the same to Guyana?