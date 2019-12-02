We were too secretive, should have controlled the Oil narrative far better – Trotman

By Kiana Wilburg

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has conceded that his administration could have done a much better job at handling of the oil and gas narrative from 2015 to now,

The Minister made this statement during an appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s Programme, Guyana’s Oil and You.

On the show which is broadcast every Thursday at 7: 30PM, the Minister was asked the billion dollar question: Was there anything he would do differently, and does he have regrets regarding the handling of the oil sector?

“Of course I have regrets, of course, there are things I would do differently,” the Minister said while noting that it would be unwise to say that everything went well.

“…We should have controlled the narrative far better, we were too secretive and the May 26, (2015) decree by Venezuela (which sought to lay claim to Guyana’s territorial waters) changed what we thought was a celebration.”

He said that the news of the oil discovery in the Stabroek Block quickly turned into a moment of great anxiety, a moment of fear that someone was plotting and posturing to claim what belongs to the State. In light of those affairs, Trotman said that the government’s response was to be guarded in what it made public to “avaricious eyes.”

He added that the threat was perceived at the time to be “imminent and present.” He said that indeed, government could have taken more time to get an agreement with far more favourable terms, but it was decided that moves had to be hastened to anchor ExxonMobil and not stretch out negotiations.

Minister Trotman said, “…It is not easy to renegotiate agreements of an international nature…So yes, we should have been more open.”

Further to this, the official pointed to how overwhelmed he was in trying to grapple with the new industry in the beginning, which took up more than 80 percent of his time.

He said that engaging the public as well as dealing with the intricacies of the industry and everything else was beyond him, and perhaps, should have been taken up elsewhere. He noted however, that he can say without conviction that no money was ever sought or offered as a bribe from Exxon or any suggestion made.

“Looking back, the fear that we had at the time is no longer valid, but at the time we did feel that things (of a bad nature) were going to happen so those are my regrets,” he said while noting that he had the best interest of his country at heart.

Minister Trotman said, too, that at all times; he considered himself the President’s steward and did not act in isolation. He said that all decisions were taken to Cabinet for their blessings.

Be that as it may, he still stressed, “We could have done better in winning the trust and confidence of the Guyanese people.”

Further to this, Minister Trotman disclosed that President, David Granger had reached out to the political opposition to form some bilateral teams and committees but noted that this was not “fully embraced”.

He noted as well that when he was Minister in charge of the sector, he had encouraged Exxon to brief the Opposition Leader, Bharat Jagdeo from time to time but could not say how often that took place as he was not present.