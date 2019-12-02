Thrilling elimination games set up quarterfinals

Latest update December 2nd, 2019 12:58 AM
Following a thrilling night of elimination matches, the likes of Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Rio All-Stars, Gold is Money, Back Circle and Leopold Street advanced to the quarterfinal stage on Saturday in the inaugural Rio Indoor Streetball Championship.
Staged in front a large crowd at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, the likes of Sparta Boss, Rio All-Stars, Bent Street, Leopold Street and Rio All-Stars all secured easy wins.
Newcomer Rio All-Stars mauled Tiger Bay 5-0. Doubles from Cecil Jackman in the third and 15th minute and Kelsey Benjamin in the fourth and 17th minute led the rout. Adding a goal in the 12th minute was Job Caesar.
Similarly Bent Street mauled Sophia 4-0. Pernell Schultz, Daniel Wilson, Clive Nobrega and Adrian Aaron scored in the fourth, seventh, ninth and 14th minute apiece.
Likewise Back Circle cruised past Broad Street 4-1. Trayon Bobb scored a hat trick in the second, fourth and eighth minute while Jermaine Beckles netted in the seventh minute.
On target for Broad Street was Brad Evans in the sixth minute. Also, Sparta Boss overcame Avocado Ballers 3-1. Eusi Phillips, Ryan Hackett and Deon Alfred scored in the second, 15th and 18th minutes respectively. For Avocado, Wesley Greenidge netted in the 13th minute.
Leopold Street crushed Alexander Village 4-1. Darren Benjamin smashed two goals in the 15th and 17th minutes. Assisting with goals in the fifth and 14th minute were Rafael Edwards and Dorwin George respectively.
For the loser, Shem Porter netted in the ninth minute. On the other hand, Gold is Money edged Albouystown 2-1. Josiah Charles and Randolph Wagner scored in the eighth and 24th minutes respectively. For the loser, Omari James scored in the 16th minute.
In other results, BV squeaked Showstoppers 3-2. Shemar Fraser scored in the eighth and 14th minute, while Jemar Harrigon netted in the 26th minute.
For the loser, Stephon Jupiter scored in the fourth and ninth minute. Also, Future Stars edged Kingston 2-1. Daniel Ross and Rondell Bowman scored in the 16th and 17th minute each. For the loser, Simon Emmanuel netted in the 14th minute. The aforesaid winners will now advance to the quarterfinal round at the same venue on December 7th.
Complete Results
Game-1
BV-3 vs Showstoppers-2
BV Scorers
Shemar Fraser-8th and 14th
Jemar Harrigon-26th
Showstoppers Scorer
Stephon Jupiter-4th and 9th
Game-2
Future Stars-2 vs Kingston-1
Future Stars Scorers
Daniel Ross-16th
Rondell Bowman-17th
Future Scorer
Simon Emmanuel-14th
Game-3
Rio All-Stars-5 vs Tiger Bay-0
Cecil Jackman-3rd and 15th
Kelsey Benjamin-4th and 17th
Job Caesar-12th
Game-4
Leopold St-4 vs Alexander Village-1
Leopold Scorers
Darren Benjamin-15th and 17th
Rafael Edwards-5th
Dorwin George-14th
Alexander Scorer
Shem Porter-9th
Game-5
Back Circle-4 vs Broad St-1
Back Circle Scorers
Trayon Bobb-2nd, 4th and 8th
Jermaine Beckles-7th
Broad Scorer
Brad Evans-6th
Game-6
Gold is Money-2 vs Albouystown-1
Gold is Money Scorers
Josiah Charles-8th
Randolph Wagner-24th
Albouystown Scorer
Omari James-16th
Game-7
Sparta Boss-3 vs Avocado Ballers-1
Sparta Scorers
Eusi Phillips-2nd
Ryan Hackett-15th
Deon Alfred-18th
Avocado Ballers Scorer
Wesley Greenidge-13th
Game-8
Bent St-4 vs Sophia-0
Pernell Schultz-4th
Daniel Wilson-7th
Clive Nobrega-9th
Adrian Aaron-14th
Quarterfinal Fixtures
Leopold St vs Gold is Money
Sparta vs BV
Bent St vs Back Circle
Future Stars vs Rio All-Stars
