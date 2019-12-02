Thrilling elimination games set up quarterfinals

Following a thrilling night of elimination matches, the likes of Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Rio All-Stars, Gold is Money, Back Circle and Leopold Street advanced to the quarterfinal stage on Saturday in the inaugural Rio Indoor Streetball Championship.

Staged in front a large crowd at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, the likes of Sparta Boss, Rio All-Stars, Bent Street, Leopold Street and Rio All-Stars all secured easy wins.

Newcomer Rio All-Stars mauled Tiger Bay 5-0. Doubles from Cecil Jackman in the third and 15th minute and Kelsey Benjamin in the fourth and 17th minute led the rout. Adding a goal in the 12th minute was Job Caesar.

Similarly Bent Street mauled Sophia 4-0. Pernell Schultz, Daniel Wilson, Clive Nobrega and Adrian Aaron scored in the fourth, seventh, ninth and 14th minute apiece.

Likewise Back Circle cruised past Broad Street 4-1. Trayon Bobb scored a hat trick in the second, fourth and eighth minute while Jermaine Beckles netted in the seventh minute.

On target for Broad Street was Brad Evans in the sixth minute. Also, Sparta Boss overcame Avocado Ballers 3-1. Eusi Phillips, Ryan Hackett and Deon Alfred scored in the second, 15th and 18th minutes respectively. For Avocado, Wesley Greenidge netted in the 13th minute.

Leopold Street crushed Alexander Village 4-1. Darren Benjamin smashed two goals in the 15th and 17th minutes. Assisting with goals in the fifth and 14th minute were Rafael Edwards and Dorwin George respectively.

For the loser, Shem Porter netted in the ninth minute. On the other hand, Gold is Money edged Albouystown 2-1. Josiah Charles and Randolph Wagner scored in the eighth and 24th minutes respectively. For the loser, Omari James scored in the 16th minute.

In other results, BV squeaked Showstoppers 3-2. Shemar Fraser scored in the eighth and 14th minute, while Jemar Harrigon netted in the 26th minute.

For the loser, Stephon Jupiter scored in the fourth and ninth minute. Also, Future Stars edged Kingston 2-1. Daniel Ross and Rondell Bowman scored in the 16th and 17th minute each. For the loser, Simon Emmanuel netted in the 14th minute. The aforesaid winners will now advance to the quarterfinal round at the same venue on December 7th.

Complete Results

Game-1

BV-3 vs Showstoppers-2

BV Scorers

Shemar Fraser-8th and 14th

Jemar Harrigon-26th

Showstoppers Scorer

Stephon Jupiter-4th and 9th

Game-2

Future Stars-2 vs Kingston-1

Future Stars Scorers

Daniel Ross-16th

Rondell Bowman-17th

Future Scorer

Simon Emmanuel-14th

Game-3

Rio All-Stars-5 vs Tiger Bay-0

Cecil Jackman-3rd and 15th

Kelsey Benjamin-4th and 17th

Job Caesar-12th

Game-4

Leopold St-4 vs Alexander Village-1

Leopold Scorers

Darren Benjamin-15th and 17th

Rafael Edwards-5th

Dorwin George-14th

Alexander Scorer

Shem Porter-9th

Game-5

Back Circle-4 vs Broad St-1

Back Circle Scorers

Trayon Bobb-2nd, 4th and 8th

Jermaine Beckles-7th

Broad Scorer

Brad Evans-6th

Game-6

Gold is Money-2 vs Albouystown-1

Gold is Money Scorers

Josiah Charles-8th

Randolph Wagner-24th

Albouystown Scorer

Omari James-16th

Game-7

Sparta Boss-3 vs Avocado Ballers-1

Sparta Scorers

Eusi Phillips-2nd

Ryan Hackett-15th

Deon Alfred-18th

Avocado Ballers Scorer

Wesley Greenidge-13th

Game-8

Bent St-4 vs Sophia-0

Pernell Schultz-4th

Daniel Wilson-7th

Clive Nobrega-9th

Adrian Aaron-14th

Quarterfinal Fixtures

Leopold St vs Gold is Money

Sparta vs BV

Bent St vs Back Circle

Future Stars vs Rio All-Stars