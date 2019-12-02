Thompson, Bacchus, Lewis, Haynes, Ghanie among gold medal winners

Kayla Thompson, Arif Bacchus, Shareefah Lewis, Abdur Haynes and Salma Ghanie were among the gold medal winners when the ISA Islamic School held its annual Inter House Athletic sport recently at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Arif Bacchus of Uhud won the 100m boys classic, while Mohamed Hanif of Qadisiyyah placed second and Abrahim Walcott of Yarmuk was third.

Hasan Chalmers of Yarmuk won the 100m boys U11, while Usayd Barlow of Uhud placed second and Tariq Griffith of Qadisiyyah placed third.

Renesa Bourne of Yarmuk won the girls U11 100m classic ahead of Aisha Jones of Uhud and Aarifah Khan of Qadisiyyah in that order.

Shareefah Lewis of Yarmuk took the top podium spot in the 100m girls U11, Anisah A. Kadir of Badr placed second and Safeeyah Khan of Yarmuk was third.

Abdur Haynes of Uhud took gold in the boys U13 100m, Abdul Khan and Nathan John, both of Yarmuk took second and third places respectively.

Maariyah Khan of Uhud won the 100m girls U13, Kayla Farrington of Qadisiyyah placed second and Saara Musahab of Badr was third.

The 100m boys U15 was taken by Junaid Barlow of Badr, Umar Percival of Yarmuk was second and Sameer Ruplall of Uhud third.

Salma Ghanie of Qadisiyyah grabbed gold in the 100m girls U15, Tahirah Majeed of Badr was second and Saalihah Mohamed of Badr placed third. Mustapha Kadir won the 100m boys open, while Irfan Hack placed second and Arfaan Azees was third. Mariam Khan took the 100m girls open title, Narissa Sebastian and Aaliyah Shameer finished second and third respectively.

Kayla Thompson of Badr won the 600m girls open ahead of Saleema Khan of Yarmuk and Fadelah Jumarally of Qadisiyyah in that order.

The 800m boys open was taken by Mustapha Kadir, while Umar Percival took the runner up spot and Saif Roshan was third.

Burhaan Williams of Yarmuk won the 60m boys U7 classic while Zain Baksh of Yarmuk placed second and Mohamed Khan of Badr placed third. The 60m boys U7 race was taken by Shuaib Uthman of Qadisiyyah, Rashad Thomas of Badr took the runner up spot and Alim Yacoob of Yarmuk fini

shed third.

Allia Simon of Yarmuk took the girls U7 60m classic, Maryam Husain of Yarmuk placed second and Myla Babb-Romney of Qadisiyyah third. Summiyah Hoyte of Yarmuk took gold in the girls 60m U7, while Saffiyah Raham of Qadisiyyah finished in second position and Fizzha Grant of Uhud was third.

The 80m boys U9 classic was won by Aaden St. Hill of Uhud, while Zahid Mansoor of Yarmuk took the runner up position and Justin Persaud of Yarmuk was third.

Yusuf Edwards of Uhud captured the 80m boys U9 title, Rashaad Razack also of Uhud was second and Husein Chalmers of Yarmuk placed third. Amelia Roza of Yarmuk took the top podium spot in the 80m girls U9 classic while Salma Rahaman of Qadisiyyah took the silver and Bibi Khan of Badr was third.

The 80m girls U9 was taken by Nabeela Mohamed of Badr, Nafeesa Nieuldeen of Qadisiyyah placed second, while Sayidah A Kadir of Yarmuk grabbed the bronze medal.

Aman Powers of Uhud won the 60m boys U6 classic while Ahsan Raghubir captired the 60m boys U6 event. Akeela Validan of Qadisiyyah grabbed gold in the 60m girls U6 classic; Tyrone Edwards of Uhud won the 120m boys U7 and Shuaib Uthman took the 120m boys U7 classic.

Allia Simon won the 120m girls U7 and 120m girls U7 classic races.

Rashad Razack of Uhud won the 150m boys U9 while Abdullah Deonarayan of Badr carted off the 150m boys U9 classic; Nabeela Mohamed took gold in the 150m girls U9 event while Indio Khan of Badr won the 150m girls U9 classic.

Hasan Chalmers of Badr took the top podium spot in the 200m boys U11 while Shareefah Lewis 200m girls U11. Abdur Haynes and Maariyah Khan won the 200m boys and girls U13 races respectively.

The 200 boys U15 was taken by Junaid Barlow while the girls equivalent was won by Sameera Husain. Amin Jibrael of Qadisiyyah took gold in the 200m boys open and Kayla Thompson won the 200m girls open. The boys 400m U15 was taken by Umar Percival and Fatima Asmi won the 400m girls U15.

Amin Gibrael captured the 400m boys open while Kayla Thompson grabbed gold on the 400m girls open.

The boys U13 400m was won by Adam Mohamed and Allya Bacchus won the girls division. Badr house chalked up 20 points to win the Kicket Primary girls competition ahead of Yarmuk house with 15 points, Qadisiyyah house 10 and Uhud house five.

The girls secondary kicket was taken by Uhud with 20 points, Qadisiyyah took the runner up spot with 15 points, Yarmuk was third on 10 and Badr on five.

Yarmuk won the soccer competition in the primary division with 20 points, while Qadisiyyah placed second on 15. Yarmuk captured the secondary table tennis with 20 points while Qadisiyyah finished second on 15.

The secondary girls basket ball was won by Uhud on 20 points and Yarmuk placed second in 15.

The boys division was won by Yarmuk on 20 and Badr placed second with 15 points. The secondary boys soccer was won by Qadisiyyah ahead of Badr; the boys primary cricket was taken by Badr and Qadisiyyah won the girls segment.

The secondary boys cricket was won by Yarmuk while Qadisiyyah placed second.