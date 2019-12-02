Survivors recount horrific Nismes crash

Ramkumar Budhram woke up in the Male Surgical Ward of the Georgetown Hospital yesterday afternoon with neck and spinal injuries, a broken left leg, and perhaps wondering how a stop for kerosene could have gone so wrong.

He had survived last Saturday’s horrific accident at Nismes, West Bank Demerara, which had claimed the lives of four people, including the driver of the car he was in.

Police identified the dead as Maria Bisnauth,12, of Lot 125 Sideline Dam, Sister’s Village WBD; Rawle Glen, the 52-year-old hire car driver of Canal #1; Ayesha Sealy, 27, of Patentia Housing Scheme; and Zavira Jona, 22, of Patentia, WBD.

Glen’s wife is said to be a member of the Guyana Police Force, which has had its share of tragedy during the recent disastrous Road Safety Week.

Struggling to speak because of intense pain, Budhram, 52, a father of four, of Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, was sitting near the driver. Budhram, returning home from work, and had boarded the taxi at the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

It was he who had asked the driver to make that fateful stop at the popular ‘Beard Man’ gas station at Nismes, West Bank Demerara, for a few pints of kerosene.

After making the purchase, the driver, Rawle, drove out of the filling station, and into the path of a speeding minibus.

“All I know is that I ask the driver to go in the gas station so that I can buy kerosene and he went in and it was when we deh coming back out all I hear is ‘blam’, and nothing else. But right now I’m feeling a lot of pain…the taxi driver and all of us are friends, is years now I does use that car to go home and he is a careful driver.”

Ganesh Seepersaud can also consider himself to be even more fortunate. Seepersaud, 45, a father of three, of Vryheid’s, West Bank Demerara, was sitting behind the driver. He was pinned beneath the driver’s seat.

“Everything happened so quickly. I still can’t believe that so much people died in that accident. I was conscious all the time but I was also weak so I had to wait until somebody help me get out, it is a terrible thing for anyone to go through, but am thanking God for life.”

Those seriously injured are Salame Marks, age 27 years of Area 2 Wales, West Bank Demerara; Keisha Washingston, age 32 years of Lot 5 Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara; Lashona Alicia Anthony, age 19 years of Lot 11 Nismes WBD; Avin Naranjan, age 38 years of Lot 479 Goed Intent WBD; Devine Naranjan, age 7 years of Essequibo Islands; Aaron Narajan, age 14 years of Essequibo Islands; Mark Ambrose, age 39 years of Lot 24 Goed Intent; Baroda Manual, age 32 years of Goed Intent ; Mark Anthony, age 22 years of Canal No.1 Polder, WBD; Boodram, age 53 yrs address unknown; Kerry Allen, 33 years of Goed Intent, WBD; Patula Taylor, age 40 years of South Ruimveldt; Shawn Thomas, age 34 years of Goed Intent, WBD.

According to reports, the car that Glen was driving emerged from the filling station on to the Nismes Public Road, and into the path of a speeding minibus.

The impact hurled both vehicles into a trench.

The driver of the car and the 12-year-old– died at the scene, while Ayesha and Zavira, succumbed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.