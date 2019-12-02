Single dad among IDCE 2019 graduates

— hopes to inspire his children

Orvis Anthony Cox walked across the stage proudly with his two children. Cox, a single father, aims to inspire his children by going for both his diploma and degree.

“I always wanted to do something better with myself. I just want to do things to motivate my children,” Cox said after receiving his certificate in the field of Social Work II.

He was among the 2019 graduating class of the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) as the University of Guyana hosted its 43rd convocation for the institute.

The IDCE comprises 1,084 students studying in six different disciplines. Its unique programmes allows adults to select courses which are directly related to their needs.

Director of the IDCE, since 2016, Dr. Jacqueline Murray, cited the relevance of all support for those pursuing studies at the institute “…if we don’t have persons supporting us, we cannot accomplish anything. Even if it is the person who you had to say keep my daughter for me, I’m going to classes,” she noted.

Dr. Murray urged all graduates to pursue their dreams with gratitude in their hearts.

“As you go into another phase of your life, as you decide what it is you do, do it with thankfulness and never forget to thank the persons who have helped you along the way.”

To this end Chairperson, Dr. Nigel Gravesande thanked the IDCE for expanding its online offerings so that opportunities can be afforded to working mothers and fathers who may not have the time to attend the classes in person.

According to Deputy Vice-Chancellor of PACE – (Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement), Dr. Paloma Martin, 55 awards will be presented in the form of refunding tuition fees to graduates who have performed excellently.

“The reason this has happened is because the university has recognised that there has not been any tuition support for IDCE through the years and we recognise that many of the granduands, and many people who apply just like our university students, need some support.”

Last year, IDCE entered a partnership with ExxonMobil to provide scholarships for IDCE students for the first time.