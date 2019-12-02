Security company and abuse of the tendering system

Dear Editor,

I have observed that there was a tender opened for Security Services to the Ministry of Education and interestingly noted that the following services tendered:

RK’s Guyana Security Services $50,528,448; Strategic Action Security $43,436,736;

Brans Security $70,178,400; Atlas Security $22,059,274; Amalgamated Security $58,152,038;

Radar Security $43,141,248; Sentinel Security Inc. $47,721,312 and Kalibur Security $42,542,064.

As a Guyanese who is quite familiar with the tendering procedures and systems in the country and for those people who are observing tendering for Security Services, in particular, I, along with these ardent observers will tell you that four of them (names given) are known to be awarded most of the Government tendered contracts due to low tendering rates.

While the procedure is the lowest rates, it is not the main criteria for the awarding of contracts, even though some evaluators and the Central Tender Board, will make it appear so.

The lowest tenderers are known to be manipulators and thieves of National Insurance contribution.

The fact is that security workers cannot get their NIS benefits, especially in old age – many of whom are known to become wards of the state, whereby they expect services from the Government, due to the fact that they cannot access their deserved NIS benefit.

These security services are known to be major stealers of NIS contribution of workers and of their part, while at the same time, use this to augment their profits.

In addition, they do not pay certain benefits like Annual Leave, Holiday with Pay, Premiums, etc.

The same services are known and have had problems already with both the NIS and the GRA. They have stolen accumulatively billions of dollars from the Government of Guyana in the form of VAT, thefts and PAYE taxes and converted it to their own use, in what could be perceived as a massive fraud against the country of Guyana.

These services are known to have had their books seized and at times returned clandestinely by corruption and fake promises.

I recall seeing letters over the years in the media, by one Mr. Roshan Khan, highlighting these facts and yet nothing seems to have been done. It seems as if the Governments sleep on their ears with a permanent blindfold on their eyes.

While still not paying current corporate taxes, PAYE taxes and VAT, the fact must be noted that they made promises in writing to pay it in the past, but they have never lived up to these promises and never paid.

This caused tremendous hardship to me. I know many others who have had to turn to the streets – becoming beggars to the state (sadly).

It is sad that the Government of Guyana, the GRA and the NIS cannot see these things, or that their staffers will betray them.

One company stole so much – billions in NIS and taxes – then conveniently declared bankruptcy, changed their name, kept the same uniform, the same place of operation, tendered again, started stealing NIS and PAYE with VAT but somehow is winning many Governmental contracts.

So, very, very sad. So very, very sad indeed.

I recalled one letter writer suggesting to the NIS department that the only way to really get the security companies to pay is by not publishing a list of names or try to renegotiate and waste valuable time.

But, in the absence of thefts of NIS not being a criminal matter at this point, NIS should file private criminal charges for fraud, for this is exactly what it is.

Sadly, a number of these security services who are tendering below cost have the audacity to gloat about the political connections and affiliations that they have. They are at times even challenging workers to “go see what they could get, run to the NIS, run to the (Ministry/Department of) Labour,” and nothing ever comes out of it.

We saw this happening recently in Region 6 and Region 5.

Once tenderers or service-oriented institutions feel protected – politically – they will do all kinds of evil transactions much to the detriment of the country and its people.

Jadgesh Samuels Butters