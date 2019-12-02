Final Colonial Medical Super50 Cup…Final Colonial Medical Super50 Cup

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Leonardo Julien stroked a maiden fifty, while five other batsmen got starts before spinners Yannick Cariah and Kevin Sinclair bagged seven wickets between them as West Indies Emerging Players won the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup in their first try when they beat the Leewards Hurricanes by 205 runs last night in the biggest upset since Windwards beat Guyana in Grenada in 1989.

It was also the second consecutive Super50 title for former West Indies Captain Floyd Reifer who was the Coach in last year’s Final when CCC beat Guyana Jaguars in Barbados.

Led by an accomplished 83 from 85 balls with 11 fours and two sixes from opener Julien, who added 60 for the first wicket with Kimani Melius, who reached the boundary once and cleared it twice in his 34-ball 28, Emerging Players moved to an imposing 293-7 when their 50 overs expired.

Julien added another 81 for the second wicket with Cariah who made 34 with two fours from 51 balls, while Dominic Drakes slammed 38 from 25 balls with three fours and a six, 31 from Roland Cato and 28 from Sinclair rallied the youngsters to the fifth highest total in this year’s tournament and second highest behind Guyana’s 294-9 against the Windwards in the Trinidad zone.

Pacer Sheeno Berridge had 2-60 to take his wicket-tally to 23, while his new ball partner Quinton Boatswain had 2-59.

The Hurricanes, who won their last title in 2010 when their final against Barbados ended in a Tie in Jamaica, crashed to 88 in 26.5 overs as no batsman passed 20.

The 20-year-old Sinclair had 4-20, while Cariah took 3-8.

Staged in the middle of the rainy season and at the start of the Christmas festivities, the turn-out was smallest for a Regional Limited overs Final in three decades.

The Hurricanes asked the Emerging Players to bat in bright sunshine on a good track fairly fast outfield and the left-handed Julien flicked Boatswain for four and pulled for another boundary in the same over.

Melius sliced Berridge for six over backward point and hammered him past cover for four and when Jacques Taylor was introduced he swept him for four and clobbered him for six.

Julien swept left-arm spinner Jason Campbell for four and the pair celebrated the 50 partnership.

But with the score on 60 in the 12th over, Melius was removed by Taylor, but Julien kept going and brought up his 50 from 54 balls as he and Cariah kept the Emerging players on track for a big total.

The pair took the score to 142 before Cariah was run out and Joshua DaSilva, the only centurion on their side, clipped Berridge for four and on-drove for consecutive boundaries before being LBW off the next ball to leave the score on 163-3 in the 30th over.

Julien fell four runs later when he was dismissed by Berridge 17 short of his ton the Hurricanes put the brakes on the free scoring.

The in-form Justin Greaves (8) fell to Boatswain at 188-5 before Cato, who deposited Berridge for six over long-off and Sinclair who flicked Kacey Carty for four and eased Boatswain over cover for six, added 30 valuable runs before Cato played an impetuous drive and was caught behind as Carty struck at 218-6. Sinclair and Dominic Drakes added 32 for seventh wicket before Sinclair departed off Boatswain just after the 250 was posted in the 47th over.

Drakes, the son of former West Indies pacer Vasbert Drakes, played some big shots and along with Keon Harding (10*) remained unbeaten at the end.

When the Hurricanes began their reply, they slipped to 45-3 in 13.3 overs as Montcin Hodge (1) fell to Harding, big fish Kieran Powell, the only batsman with 500 runs in the tournament fell to the wily off-spin of Guyanese Sinclair for 13 and Devon Thomas (15) was sent back by left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd.

The 50 was posted before man-of-the-match Cariah got rid of Carty (8) and Amir Jangoo (20) in the space of a run as the Hurricanes were being blown away as the slipped to 65-5.

Two more wickets fell with the score on 71 when the pugnacious Jahmar Hamilton, who smashed an unbeaten 78 from 33 balls in the semi-finals against the Red Force, provided Cariah with his third wicket as he managed just six last night before Akeem Saunders (1) was run out.