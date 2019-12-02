Christmas in jail likely for another ganja smuggling prison officer

– had ‘weed’ stashed in underwear

Another prison officer is likely to spend Christmas in the cold confines of a jail cell.

The rank was nabbed yesterday at the Lusignan Prison with 70 grammes of suspected marijuana stashed in his underwear. He is believed to have been delivering the narcotic to a prisoner.

Kaieteur News understands, that the rank reported for duty at around 06:45 hrs. He was subjected to a routine search.

According to reports, after the suspected narcotics was discovered, the prison officer claimed that he felt pressured into taking it for an inmate who had insisted on having his ‘weed’.

The alleged culprit has been employed with the Guyana Prison Service for only eight months. Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels is urging prison officers to report acts of skullduggery by their colleagues.

Last week, another prison officer was also caught attempting to smuggle one pound of suspected marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.

For 2019, thus far a male and a female prison officer were caught attempting to smuggle marijuana into the prison. Both suspects were charged.