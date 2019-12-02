Christmas in jail likely for another ganja smuggling prison officer

Latest update December 2nd, 2019 12:58 AM
– had ‘weed’ stashed in underwear
Another prison officer is likely to spend Christmas in the cold confines of a jail cell.
The rank was nabbed yesterday at the Lusignan Prison with 70 grammes of suspected marijuana stashed in his underwear. He is believed to have been delivering the narcotic to a prisoner.
Kaieteur News understands, that the rank reported for duty at around 06:45 hrs. He was subjected to a routine search.
According to reports, after the suspected narcotics was discovered, the prison officer claimed that he felt pressured into taking it for an inmate who had insisted on having his ‘weed’.
The alleged culprit has been employed with the Guyana Prison Service for only eight months. Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels is urging prison officers to report acts of skullduggery by their colleagues.
Last week, another prison officer was also caught attempting to smuggle one pound of suspected marijuana into the Lusignan Prison.
For 2019, thus far a male and a female prison officer were caught attempting to smuggle marijuana into the prison. Both suspects were charged.
Dec 02, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad Leonardo Julien stroked a maiden fifty, while five other batsmen got starts before spinners Yannick Cariah and Kevin Sinclair bagged seven wickets between them as West...
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
One day, three years ago, David Hinds and I were having lunch at a Creole restaurant directly opposite the vehicle inspection... more
What is far more important than knowledge of our past is a proper understanding of that past. A blinkered understanding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]