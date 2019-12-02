Boat captain beaten to death at Kumuka Wharf

Latest update December 2nd, 2019 12:58 AM
A 47 year old boat captain, Cleveland James of Hobediah, North West District, was beaten to death on Saturday night at Kumuka Wharf, North West.
Police said that James’ reputed wife left their home with their three year old child and headed to Kumaka, North West to collect a phone charger.
Upon returning home, she saw her spouse near a shop, which was closed at the time.
James and his reputed wife were sitting on the boat landing, when they heard the owner of the premises cursing. The man then threw a beer bottle at the couple and their child.
An argument ensued and the couple was leaving the area when the suspect pushed James.
The row escalated and the assailant allegedly struck James with a piece of wood.
The attacker fled the scene while residents took James to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspect yesterday.
Dec 02, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad Leonardo Julien stroked a maiden fifty, while five other batsmen got starts before spinners Yannick Cariah and Kevin Sinclair bagged seven wickets between them as West...
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 02, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
Dec 01, 2019
One day, three years ago, David Hinds and I were having lunch at a Creole restaurant directly opposite the vehicle inspection... more
What is far more important than knowledge of our past is a proper understanding of that past. A blinkered understanding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]