Boat captain beaten to death at Kumuka Wharf

A 47 year old boat captain, Cleveland James of Hobediah, North West District, was beaten to death on Saturday night at Kumuka Wharf, North West.

Police said that James’ reputed wife left their home with their three year old child and headed to Kumaka, North West to collect a phone charger.

Upon returning home, she saw her spouse near a shop, which was closed at the time.

James and his reputed wife were sitting on the boat landing, when they heard the owner of the premises cursing. The man then threw a beer bottle at the couple and their child.

An argument ensued and the couple was leaving the area when the suspect pushed James.

The row escalated and the assailant allegedly struck James with a piece of wood.

The attacker fled the scene while residents took James to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police arrested the suspect yesterday.