Visually impaired man tops music class

Valedictorian and music sensation, Adelphian Adams, is determined to live a comfortable and successful live even though he is visually impaired. The 32-year-old father refused to let his disability hinder him from doing things he loves, especially playing the piano.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Adams stated that during his childhood he constantly listened to music because it would help him recover from the troubles of this world.

However, he had no intention of being in the music industry until he was called to play the piano at a funeral service earlier this year.

“I was playing the piano at the funeral service but I was just trying a thing. I never thought that a day like this will ever happened to me. People have the idea that because someone has a disability they should not be outgoing. But my disability never affects me.”

He continued, “I was sitting at a` funeral service and I heard this soft melody floating through the atmosphere; I know it was the piano that someone was playing but I never heard someone play it so smoothly. And it was right there that I convinced myself that I have to learn to play the piano and not just listen to others play it.”

According to Adams, shortly after playing the piano at the funeral service he was contacted by someone from the Foundation 7 Music School, inviting him to attend the music class being offered.

Without hesitation, Adams accepted the invitation as he saw it as an avenue to improve his music skills.

“When I start going to the music lessons I was scared at first because I thought that with

my disability I would not be able to understand the concepts. However, when my music teacher seated me down at the piano table I was not feeling scared anymore.”

After taking lessons for about a month, Adams was surprised at the results. Sharon Sulaman, the Administrator for Foundation 7 Music School, stated that the efforts put forward by Adams while taking music lessons were outstanding. She said he was able to grasp the course within just two weeks; others usually take two months.

The Administrator said, “Adams did outstanding, he surpassed everyone’s expectation of him and I love his courage and determination.”

Last Friday night, Adams was selected to play the piano at the fundraising dinner and concert that was held by the Ruimveldt Children Home and Care Centre at the Parc Rayne event Rahaman Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara. After playing the musical instrument at the event, there were loud clapping and cheering from the crowd.

Adams is urging others with disabilities to disregard the negative comments and aim to be someone great. He believes that by doing so, greatness is found.