Soulja Bai shift Rusal shaft to Statia

Old people got a saying that some people can do as much as dem want but not fuh as long as dem want. Dem farrin company giving Guyana de kak and poor Guyana don’t know wheh it coming from. But de population growing.

Dem boys seh de biggest shaft yet to come is from de oil companies. Everybody know ExxonMobil gun give de biggest one because America is a big country.

Guyana has been getting a shaft—Rusal shaft–and Rusal is from Russia. Russia is de biggest country on de planet.

Dem been shafting people all over de world, not in every country. Dem does choose dem country according to de leaders.

Dem boys seh it got to be that de leaders who accept dem got to love shafts. Rusal come to Guyana and is who bring dem? Jagdeo.

He come out and Donald continue to tek de shaft. Donald come out and lef de shaft fuh Soulja Bai but he smell de rat.

He seh he too old to be shafted suh he put Godfrey, de Statia Man pun dem. He job is to reduce Rusal shaft.

Dem boys seh if Soulja Bai didn’t spot that shaft every man, woman and child would have been churning out pickney all across Guyana.

Rusal deh in this country fuh 11 years now. Dem been digging out de bauxite, gold and diamond 24 hours a day.

Dem threaten de local workers; treat dem like dogs, underpay dem and still dem seh dem never mek a profit. And all because dem had to pay Guyana 10 per cent of de profits.

Now that de Statia man realize wha going on wid Rusal de company playing dead to see wha funeral dem gun get.

Dem boys seh dem gun get a rude awakening.

Talk half and look fuh more exposures on dem odda farrin hinvestors.