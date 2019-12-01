Police find cannabis in stolen music set

A man has been taken into police custody after ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department discovered more than 1200 grams of suspected

cannabis hidden inside a large music set.

According to information, the suspect of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara was nabbed at a wharf in Georgetown with a quantity of items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Among those was a large music set. Checks were made and police found cannabis wrapped in parcels.

The man is currently assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, two men were also arrested after an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Police discovered more than 44kg of suspected cannabis.

Both men are being processed for court.