Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police find cannabis in stolen music set

Dec 01, 2019 News 0

A man has been taken into police custody after ranks at the Criminal Investigation Department discovered more than 1200 grams of suspected

The suspected cannabis found by police

cannabis hidden inside a large music set.
According to information, the suspect of Goed Intent, West Bank Demerara was nabbed at a wharf in Georgetown with a quantity of items suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.
Among those was a large music set. Checks were made and police found cannabis wrapped in parcels.
The man is currently assisting with investigations.
Meanwhile, two men were also arrested after an intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Police discovered more than 44kg of suspected cannabis.
Both men are being processed for court.

 

More in this category

Sports

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney semifinalists decided

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney semifinalists decided

Dec 01, 2019

Defending champions West Ruimveldt along with Redeemer, Tucville and North Georgetown Primary will be the four schools heading into the semifinals of the Smalta girls’ under 12a Peewee football...
Read More
Yarmuk are ISA Islamic School inter house champs

Yarmuk are ISA Islamic School inter house champs

Dec 01, 2019

DMW Int’l Hockey Festival Finals to be played today at CASH

DMW Int’l Hockey Festival Finals to be played...

Dec 01, 2019

Turbo Football tournament Defending Champs survive 11-goal thriller

Turbo Football tournament Defending Champs...

Dec 01, 2019

Regional Multiplex and Recreational Park taking shape in WCB

Regional Multiplex and Recreational Park taking...

Dec 01, 2019

GIKMAA concludes final Workshop and Exams for 2019

GIKMAA concludes final Workshop and Exams for

Dec 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Why are you late for work?

    If you stand up outside of any government agency, on any given workday morning, you will appreciate why the government is... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019