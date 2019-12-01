Pirara Bridge reopen to traffic

Less than three weeks after Pirara Bridge – just outside Lethem – was damaged, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has completed rehabilitative works to restore the structural integrity of the bridge.

Yesterday, the bridge accommodated vehicular traffic into the township. This remarkable change of events is possible due to the replacement of the upright piles that support the bridge in addition to horizontal beams.

Vehicles will no longer be subject to traversing along the bypass road that extends over the creek that runs beneath the bridge. The bypass road, while a safe alternative as the emergency work was being conducted, was a challenge for heavy-laden trucks. However, the Public Infrastructure Ministry had positioned equipment to assist any vehicle along the bypass.

During the rehabilitation phase, the subject Ministry issued numerous advisories to motorists and pedestrians that the damaged beam had rendered the Pirara Bridge inaccessible.

During that period, the Ministry’s Engineer responsible for Region Nine, Rafael Lewis, told the Department of Public Information that all necessary measures were instituted to ensure the safety of commuters. These measures were inclusive, but not limited to highly visible reflectors and other road safety signs